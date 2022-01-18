The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday affirmed its support for increasing COVID-19 testing access in the county in light of surging demand and continued spread of the omicron variant.
In a Jan. 12 memo, Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher said the Tucson International Airport – the county’s only PCR testing site – has been authorized to expand services to a site on Plummer Avenue.
Lesher also noted that Paradigm Labs – Pima County’s largest vendor for COVID-19 testing efforts – could provide an additional 1,000 PCR tests in Pima County per day, if necessary.
Board members unanimously affirmed their support for both expansions, with a push to implement the increased testing as soon as possible.
“We need to determine by the end of business today the most appropriate sites and come up with the money to make this happen,” Board Chair Sharon Bronson said.
Testing concerns
Since March 2020, more than 2.5 million diagnostic COVID tests have been performed in Pima County through the health department and its clinical partners, including more than 88 retail pharmacies, urgent cares, community health vendors and medical offices.
But during Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors expressed concerns about the availability of PCR testing in light of the recent surge in demand.
Bronson raised questions about the equitability of testing, citing complaints from residents who have faced long lines and county employees receiving inadequate leave time in order to get tested.
“If our staff don’t have leave time available and they’re taking from their own dime (to get tested), I don’t find that an equitable solution,” Bronson said.
Bronson also voiced support for opening additional PCR testing sites apart from the airport to better protect airport staff and patrons.
“We’ve gotten many calls that we have some issues with (Tucson International Airport) staff coming down with COVID, and we’ve got people in line who have COVID, so I would think that as part of this implementation of this new testing…we need to find other sites here in Pima County for those that do not have business at the airport,” she said.
In his support for increasing COVID testing, Supervisor Matt Heinz said he hoped the increased access would reduce the strain on emergency care providers who have sometimes been treated as COVID testing sites.
“I’m hearing from emergency providers throughout the county – because people can’t find a testing site or because they don’t know to go to pima.gov to look for one – there are people going to the emergency room just to get COVID testing,” Heinz said.
“ERs are not testing sites…that is incredibly disruptive to the healthcare system because we’re obviously there to take care of folks who are seriously ill. So, anything the county can do to expand testing, especially PCR testing, which I believe is better, we need to do,” he said.
In addition to increasing testing capacity with current providers, the Pima County Health Department’s request for a FEMA-operated drive-through surge testing site was recently approved and will open at Pima Community College West Campus on Jan. 24.
The drive-through community testing site will operate six days a week and can process 2,000 PCR tests per day, delivering results in about 48 hours.
Supervisors also approved an agreement for the health department to purchase more than 45,000 BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests through Stratus Point Global, LLC for $455,000, with an option to renew for up to four years.
The agreement was initiated after the health department exhausted efforts to secure additional rapid tests from the Arizona Department of Health Services and other vendors who “no longer had available supply,” according to the contract.
But with the sustained increase in demand for testing, identifying future funding opportunities to keep up with the community's needs remains a top priority for the county and the health department.
At the current burn-rate, Lesher said the additional $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) resources reallocated for COVID testing efforts by the board in December will be expended by mid-February.
“At this time, we are reviewing other ARPA allocations to develop contingencies should more resources be required to support the COVID-19 testing function. Additionally, Pima County continues to actively pursue other federal funding and support opportunities to support the testing enterprise,” Lesher wrote.
Indigenous Peoples
At their February meeting, supervisors will vote on whether to adopt a land acknowledgement to be read before each meeting.
According to the agenda item, a land acknowledgement is a “formal statement that recognizes and respects Indigenous Peoples as traditional stewards of the land, and the enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous Peoples and their traditional territories.”
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, who originally suggested drafting a land acknowledgement in December, proposed reading the statement after the Pledge of Allegiance, which is similar to what the Tucson Unified School District, where Grijalva also serves as a board member, currently does.
Supervisor Steve Christy voiced his support for collaborating on a land acknowledgement at the board’s Jan. 4 meeting, but said he’d prefer something “in the form of a resolution, not something that’s going to be carved into stone at every meeting.”
“I do think this is something that should be read at every meeting as an acknowledgement of where we are,” Grijalva responded.
Pascua Yaqui Chairman Peter Yucupicio has expressed his support for the statement, but on Tuesday Grijalva moved to hold off on further discussions until she received approval from the Tohono O’odham Cultural Committee, which meets Jan. 24.
“The first iteration of the land acknowledgement, there were some suggestions made by the Tohono O’odham Cultural Committee, and so we have updated it and it’s currently with the chair,” she said.
“I feel like we’re very close to a resolution…as soon as I have a statement from both tribes.”
An earlier version of the land acknowledgment statement which was presented to board members on Jan. 4 reads, “Pima County acknowledges that this is the land and territories of indigenous peoples and acknowledges the 22 federally recognized indigenous tribes of the State of Arizona with Pima County being home to the Tohono O’odham and Pascua Yaqui. In partnership with Native Nations, Pima County acknowledges the traditional, ancestral territory on which we live and work today.”