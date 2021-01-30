County Administrator sent a letter to Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Chirst on Tuesday asking the state for help in setting up a state-run vaccination site.
Huckelberry’s letter said the county neither declined state assistance in setting up a Point of Dispensing nor recalled any conversation on the topic.
The county proposed the state assist in setting up the POD at Rillito Park in Tucson, which could host a six-lane, drive-thru vaccination site. Huckelberry estimated the site could vaccinate 5,000 people per day if operated 24 hours and seven days a