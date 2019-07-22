The Pima County Board of Supervisors has given the OK to an operating agreement that would turn part of the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center into a shelter for asylum seekers.
At a special meeting Monday, the board voted, 3-2, to approve the deal after nearly two hours of public comment. The agreement with Casa Alitas, which is part of Catholic Community Services, provides access to the detention facility for five years.
The public comment portion of the meeting, which sometimes became testy, exposed deep divisions in how local faith and activist groups believe the influx of asylum seekers into Tucson should be handled.
CCS, which has taken the lead at the Benedictine Monastery for months, was the target of several negative comments from speakers who claimed their groups have been just as heavily involved and have been pushed aside in the decision-making. The monastery in midtown Tucson is scheduled to close Aug. 6, leading to Monday’s emergency meeting to figure out a plan.
Deep divisions
The monastery has served about 7,500 migrants this year. The migrants, most from Central America, have been cleared to pursue asylum in the United States and are in Tucson for a few days while transitioning to hosts and family around the country.
Many of the speakers said housing families, even for a few days, at a juvenile facility is inappropriate. Others said using federal Operation Stonegarden funds — which boosts collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies — is wrong, calling it “dirty” money.
The board was split along party lines, with Republicans Steve Christy and Ally Miller opposing the plan, and Democrats Sharon Bronson, Richard Elias and Ramon Valadez supporting — though not enthusiastically.
Elias and Valadez apologized for not including more groups in the community in the talks, and Elias suggested that housing migrants at the juvenile detention facility could be temporary if a better plan is offered.
The costs
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county has applied for three federal grants to potentially cover the costs of the detention facility. Two applications for $530,000 each — the cost he projected to operate the facility through Dec. 31 — have been made to the Department of Homeland Security. A third application has been made through a recently approved congressional humanitarian aid plan for $1.5 million.
“We’re fairly confident that one or more of those grants will be approved,” he said at Monday’s meeting.
The monastery is the third-largest shelter in the United States, said Teresa Cavendish, director of operations for CCS. The organization operates the monastery and two smaller shelters as part of its Casa Alitas program.
Last week, Huckelberry said supervisors should sign a cooperative agreement with CCS that would allow the organization to use 19,000 square feet of the Ajo Way facility to house immigrant families. That was a switch from a $100-per-year lease originally put forward.
