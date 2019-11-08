Pima County residents will be getting a boost to road repairs after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the pay-as-you-go revenue policy as well as $10 million on Tuesday morning.
Supervisor Steve Christy, who represents District 4, tried to push for more than $10 million in additional funding and a 50/50 PAYGO revenue scenario during the meeting. Both motions didn't proceed without a second supervisor consenting to further discussions.
The approved pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) policy will take 60 percent of the debt reduction, secondary property tax, and 60 percent of the increase in net assessed value, primary property tax, and put the revenue towards capital projects and road repairs in unincorporated areas.
Christy supported the 50/50 scenario because it would have reduced the county's tax rate the more than the 60/60.
Next fiscal year, beginning in July, the county will add $10 million from the General Fund to road repairs. The county will then add another $5 million every fiscal year until the General Fund contribution totals $25 million per year.
The county plans to maintain the $25 million and combine it with the Department of Transportation's funding sources; Highway User Revenue Fund and Vehicle License Tax. The county has estimated total road repair funding would be $50 million per year once General Fund contributions reach $25 million.
The county will repair residential roads on a worst rating first basis. However, there are considerations to keep equipment mobilization costs down.
The county will repair whole subdivisions surrounding the worst road rather than moving equipment from one worst rating to another.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a $27 million allocation with $10 million for road repairs, $15 million for building maintenance and $2 million for the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department.
The county will add the $10 million to this fiscal year's $26 million budget for road repairs. The county will complete the additional $10 million worth of work by the end of the fiscal year in June.