The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a $1.9 billion tentative budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday, which is about 8% less than the current year’s budget.
The board also adopted an effective tax rate of $5.0652, which is $0.13 below the current year’s rate.
The tentative budget adoption represents the county’s overall budget ceiling for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but the final figure could still be adjusted downward before its final adoption on June 21.
At the board’s direction, county administration will spend the next few weeks fine tuning some areas of the budget, following additional funding requests from supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz for affordable housing projects and staff salary increases.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Grijalva asked that $2 million of the county’s budget be allocated for the purchase of open space for conservation, in accordance with the Sonoran Desert Conservation, and that an additional $5 million be earmarked for developing more affordable housing in the county, in accordance with recommendations from Pima County’s Affordable Housing Task Force.
As part of this request, staff will be conducting an inventory of surplus county-owned property that could be used for the development of affordable housing to bring back to the board in the coming weeks.
In a separate proposal, Heinz moved for higher compensation adjustments for county employees in lower and mid-range salary tiers in order to address hiring struggles many county departments are facing.
In an April 29 memo, county administrator Jan Lesher noted that the overall county workforce has shrunk by over 1,149 full-time equivalents (FTEs), or 13.7% from peak staffing levels in 2008.
To keep Pima County a competitive employer, Lesher’s tentative budget proposal outlined a graduated salary increase in the next fiscal year of 5%, 3% and 1% for employees who earn up to $75,000, up to $150,000 and over $150,000 per year, respectively.
Heinz’s proposal outlines an 8.5% increase for county employees earning $52,000 per year or less, a 6% increase for those earning between $52,001 and $75,000, a 4% increase for those earning between $75,001 and $95,680, and similar 3% and 1% increases for those in the next tier earning under $150,000 and over $150,000, respectively.
Lesher estimated her original proposed salary increases would cost the county between $5 million and $7 million, but did not have an estimate on Tuesday of how Heinz’s proposals would impact the general fund.
With the tentative budget already approved, Lesher noted all options coming back to the board would keep the tax rate level at $5.0652, with recommended cuts to other areas of the budget to offset the new proposals.