The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took its first steps in developing a plan for the roughly $173 million left over in the county’s coffers at the end of last fiscal year.
The unrestricted general fund ending balance – which includes funds that have been earmarked for specific purposes by board action, as well as funds that have not been allocated to any category – has never been governed by a formal board policy, according to a memo from County Administrator Jan Lesher.
But over the past five years, the county has ended each fiscal year with a healthy balance of those unrestricted general funds (between about $98 million to this year’s estimated $173 million), which could potentially be tapped for new initiatives.
The balance has largely been the result of the county’s conservative revenue and expenditure estimates, not having to utilize emergency reserves, and amassing vacancy savings, which were estimated to be between $13 million and $16 million over the past two years alone, according to the memo.
The new fund balance policy, which was adopted by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday in a 3-1 vote, will now maintain a minimum required balance of 17% of the previous years’ general fund audited operating expenditures.
Anything above that threshold at the end of the fiscal year can then be used to address any unexpected, nonrecurring costs. County administration will also develop and make recommendations for additional funds, which will be submitted to the board for approval.
According to the policy, the county could potentially use the unrestricted fund balances to tackle new projects and initiatives, such as future capital improvements or repairs, to reduce the tax rate for the subsequent year, to pay down outstanding debt, or to fund other operating emergencies or budgetary shortfalls.
The new policy comes as administrators are piloting a new budgeting process that begins earlier in the year, allowing more time for both supervisors and the public to participate and shape budget priorities.
“If you recall last year, it was sometimes the day of our budget hearings that we were responding to requests and information on programs and how they might fit into the budget,” Lesher said.
“It is our belief that getting guidance from the board at this time, and sharing all of this information with the public, allows for much greater transparency with the budget and the budget process,” she said.
Previously, the county’s budgets have been distributed and discussed on or about the last week of April, before being moved through the hearings, finalized and adopted toward the end of June.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone