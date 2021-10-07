No overtime pay, no second-job approvals, no future pay increases and required face masks at all times – just some of the disciplinary actions unvaccinated Pima County employees could face as county administrators begin to outline a “workable COVID-19 vaccine mandate” that could be approved by the Board of Supervisors as early as Oct. 19.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors directed County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to outline potential policies for an employee vaccine mandate, along with recommended consequences for employees who remain unvaccinated after Nov. 30.
But some board members, notably Supervisor Rex Scott, said they would not approve a policy that called for suspension or termination of unvaccianted workers. Scott also said he would prefer that weekly or bi-weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated individuals be paid for by the county, not employees.
In an Oct. 6 memo to county administrators, Huckelberry said the conditions left “little additional actions” the county could take to convince the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves, and asked administrators for new ideas.
The supervisors have previously incentivized vaccines by offering $300 and an additional three days of paid leave to all employees vaccinated by Oct. 1, while raising health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees.
The county also requires all new hires, as well as employees seeking promotions, to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a strategy Huckelberry said appears to have been a success since it was implemented Aug. 31.
Regardless of what policy ultimately comes before the board later this month, Supervisor Steve Christy said if it forces unvaccinated employees to leave their jobs or financially penalizes them, he’ll vote no.
“My biggest concern is that we are already understaffed in some very strategic areas that impact public safety,” Christy said. “In our jails, even before COVID, we were drastically understaffed, and in the Sheriff’s Department, we’ve been seeing a very strong leak of deputies leaving the department for a number of reasons. Now, we’ve got one more reason – forcing them to take the COVID vaccine against their will.”
“All these are punitive measures designed to make hard-working, career-minded public servants’ lives miserable, and it’s just a very sad state of affairs that the county administration and Board of Supervisors would even consider such action against those who we have to protect and serve us,” he said.
As of Sept. 30, about 77 percent of the county’s workforce – 5,186 employees – confirmed their COVID-19 vaccination status. According to county data, males under the age of 40 make up the majority of the unvaccinated county employees.
Additionally, administrators are planning to examine and update personnel policies to enforce employee cooperation with COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing requests.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said that about 30 percent of contact tracing calls sent out by the health department go unanswered. Currently, there are no consequences for individuals who fail to follow up.
“Contact tracing is a team sport, and this does not allow us to do the type of contact tracing and education that’s needed for these types of exposures. It’s very much an ongoing challenge for us,” Garcia said.
Supervisors are expected to review and vote on new COVID policies at their next meeting, which will be held virtually Oct. 19 and can be viewed at facebook.com/pimacountyarizona.