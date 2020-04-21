County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the Board of Supervisors shutdowns would impact the next fiscal year's budget, but doesn't predict any significant reductions in staff.
Huckelberry said the county would need to move available funds to absorb any revenue losses from coronavirus shutdown effects on the economy.
He said they have already held off on going forward with a $15 million capital improvement to administrative buildings the board approved last year. The funds would now be available to the board in the next budget should they want to compensate for revenue losses to the General Fund.
"As we see, if you drop revenues $25 million, that's a significant hit," Huckelberry said. "And so we need to be able to move blocks of money around to accept those changes. And so far, I think we've probably been able to do that and still retain a fairly good fund balance."
He also warned that effects from the shutdowns could impact not only the next fiscal year but also the following fiscal year in 2022.
"I see, obviously, no threat at this point to any major layoffs, but you don't know," he said.