Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is in stable but critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson on Saturday morning.
The county put out a brief notice on the crash saying Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson and Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher were in close contact with Huckelberry’s family.
Huckelberry, who will be 72 next month, is an avid cyclist.
“He rides his bike every weekend,” county spokesman Mark Evans said. “He comes down here (downtown) and meets friends and gets coffee. He loves it down here. They were at the intersection and there was a car accident. Wrong place, wrong time.”
TucsonSentinel.com quoted a source who said Huckelberry was struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Broadway. That vehicle "ricocheted" into Huckelberry and his bike.
