Chuck Huckelberry didn’t get the pay raise he was asking for.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted, 4-1, to renew Huckelberry’s contract for four years with a pay cut and other changes.
He originally asked for a raise from $302,000 per year to $315,000. District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott made a motion to cut Huckelberry’s pay to $292,000 per year.
Scott’s motion also added language basing future pay increases on evaluations. Scott also changed severance pay from six months to three months pay and enabled Huckelberry to return to the county as a contractor after retiring without negating the contract terms.
Supervisors discussed the contract’s details during a 2.5 hour Executive Session, which included six other topics.
Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, declined to attend the session’s portion covering Huckelberry’s contract because he believed it should have been hashed out in public. Christy was the only objection to the renewal.