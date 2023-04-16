ADA Curb

Pima County added 2,200 ADA-compliant curbs to its network during the first four years of the 10-year road repair program. This one is at South Abrego Drive and East La Huerta in Green Valley. 

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

Pima County's 10-year road program is shifting direction amid funding shortfalls and the impacts of inflation but says the first four years have been a success.

County Administrator Jan Lesher reported the program milled and paved 854 miles of road, applied surface treatment to 172 miles of roadway and installed 2,200 Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps during the program's first four years.



