Pima County's 10-year road program is shifting direction amid funding shortfalls and the impacts of inflation but says the first four years have been a success.
County Administrator Jan Lesher reported the program milled and paved 854 miles of road, applied surface treatment to 172 miles of roadway and installed 2,200 Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps during the program's first four years.
But as the county moves into a new fiscal year, the Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee recommended changes to the program's guiding principles.
The changes include splitting funding between arterial and collector roads and local roads at 70% and 30%, respectively. Deputy County Administrator Carmine DeBonis said 35% would go to preservation treatments within those splits.
PTAC also recommended adjusting the 100-point Pavement Condition Index (PCI) ranges to match industry standards. The county's original PCI ranges considered 76-100 as very good; 61-75 as good; 41-60 as poor; and 0-40 as failed. The new recommendation sets the PCI ranges at 70-100; 50-69; 25-49; and 0-24. This puts more roads in the good and very good range and fewer in the poor and failed categories.
DeBonis noted PTAC's new principles also recommend no more than 5% of the county's road network fall into the 0-24 very poor rating and at least 50% meet the very good condition range of 70-100 PCI.
"That's the goal," he said. "It's not solely focusing on a singular measure of 80 PCI — it's looking at the mix of roadway ratings."
DeBonis said the county expects to achieve an overall 74 PCI on its network once the current fiscal year's repairs finish. PCDOT Program Manager Jason Boley said the county couldn't provide a single PCI rating for the Green Valley, but found the area overall consistent with or better than the network-wide very good average.
DeBonis said county staff has worked with PTAC since the 10-year program began in fiscal year 20.
"We work with the Transportation Advisory Committee and come up with the criteria for allocating funds for the upcoming year's program," he said. "So, what we have done primarily up to this point is on local roads, which we've utilized a 'worst-first' approach to repairing those roads."
DeBonis said the county looked at PCI numbers, selecting those with the worst rating. He added the county did whole subdivisions around the worst roads slated for repairs.
DeBonis said the county went with the right treatment at the time and how much funding was available for arterial and collector roads.
"Over time, the majority of the funding has been local roads with a smaller percentage going to the arterials and collectors," he said.
DeBonis said the Board of Supervisors advanced $50 million annually for three years of Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) funding into road repairs.
PAYGO is an alternative funding plan the county approved in October 2019 following voter opposition to traditional bond programs. Voters said no to road repair bonds in 2015 and 2018.
The county's current PAYGO operates on a 60/60 plan, with 60 percent of the secondary property tax rate decrease combined with 60 percent of the growth in primary net assessed value — the primary property tax — making up the revenue source for a General Fund PAYGO program.
On Wednesday, Lesher reported the road program spent $244 million during its first four years. She added that the county repaired more roads earlier than anticipated by advancing $150 million of PAYGO funding, which improved about 44% of the county's road network. When the program began, the county reported it had about 1,900 paved miles in its unincorporated network.
"With that, we have more repaired roads that need preservation treatments," DeBonis said. "So the criteria of the adopted guiding principles take that into effect."
Additional funding for preservation treatments coupled with mill and fill costs increase from $15 to $20 per square yard, resulted in the need for an additional $93 million in funding to maintain the original program. On Wednesday, Lesher's memo to supervisors noted that due to those factors, PTAC recommended the guiding principle changes to manage the program with current funding amount projections.
DeBonis also pointed out that the county has short-term debt to pay by advancing the repair program using Certificates of Participation. He said all the combined factors led to more funding requirements to maintain the program's original standards and guidelines.
DeBonis is optimistic about the county's 10-year road program as it adjusts for the upcoming fiscal year.
"I think that it's been a huge success in the first four years," he said. "I think by making the adjustments that have been recommended, we put our program in the best position to be sustained, and we protect the investment in the roads we've already repaired while we continue to repair roads going forward."
The Pima County Board of Supervisors will discuss the road repair program during its next meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public on the first floor at 130 W. Congress St. in Tucson or livestreamed on the board's webpage at pima.gov.