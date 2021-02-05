Arizona's coronavirus registration website threw a wrench in Green Valley's first large-scale vaccination effort as residents found themselves unable to get a second appointment.
Pima County allotted 3,000 doses for two pop-up sites – Community Performance and Art Center and Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital – in Green Valley Wednesday through Friday.
The Green Valley Fire District led the local effort with help from Premier Medical Group. The county signed a $3.5 million contract with Premier to take care of vaccination efforts in rural and semi-urban communities.
On Wednesday, GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said the state's registration system was the local effort's biggest challenge.
Pima County ditched the state's system for two options through Tucson Medical Center and Banner Health. But the county is aware the state's program caused problems for Green Valley residents trying to get a second appointment locally.
On Friday, County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the state's update to its registration system last weekend caused glitches.
"We're well aware that Green Valley worked very closely with the state to resolve them," she said. "I have also been told the last 48 hours that it's been difficult for people to make their second shots. But the registration system should open up for them to do those second shots."
Cullen said the county would also ensure the state adds the Green Valley clinics to its registration system and be available for Moderna's four-week waiting period for the second dose.
It's not just the state's system getting in the way of making the second dose appointments. Local vaccinators can't be sure a there are doses to back-up appointments.
The best advice for those waiting on their second Green Valley appointment is to hold tight until more information is available.
"What we're trying to figure out is what is the best system to make that happen," Wunder said Friday. "We don't know when the next allocation of doses will come through. So, they're not guaranteed."
GVFD and Premier gave vaccine recipients a card with the due date for their next vaccination.
"But we're not scheduling those appointments right now because we don't know what the next vaccination allocation will be," Wunder said. "We can't schedule them here if we don't know that we're going to get any product. So the county is working hard to make that happen, and they've been pretty good about that. But until I know that, I can't schedule appointments to confirm that here."
Wunder said people who received their first doses don't need to get back on the state's registration system at this time.
"We're trying to work on a plan that will work to handle that, but it's a little premature. That's a month out," he said about second doses. "If there's a way we can work with the state system and get them prescheduled, that would certainly be our preference. But I can't tell you whether that will be a possibility or not."
GVFD plans to release more information about getting a second dose through the Green Valley Council and Green Valley News as it becomes available.
The county anticipates those vaccinated at CPAC and SCVRH would receive their second doses in Green Valley.
Cullen said the county's goal is to have follow-up PODs at all rural and semi-urban locations for the second dose.
"Our plan is to go back into that community, preferably to the same sites, assuming that works, for another three days with a similar amount of vaccine availability," Cullen said. "Now, the caveat to this is at the same time we say that we're talking about a decrease in our vaccine availability, which we hope will be rectified."