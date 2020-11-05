The Pima County Elections Department is trying to determine why the vote tallies for two local ballot issues appear to be off by thousands of votes.
“There is something that doesn’t look quite right," Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson agreed on Election Night when looking at totals for the Continental Elementary School District budget override. By Thursday, he said he had a theory and that they were testing it that afternoon.
They also have acknowledges problems with the vote totals for the Green Valley Fire District bond request.
CESD
Tuesday night's results for Proposition 484, which would continue CESD’s current 14 percent Maintenance and Operations budget override showed just 301 votes cast in an area where about 20,000 people are registered.
The Continental school board race on the same ballot drew thousands of votes.
Nelson acknowledged, "that doesn’t make any sense."
The breakdown of votes reported was 199 in favor of the override and 102 against. As of Thursday, only a few additional votes have been added, totaling 319.
Nelson said they have a theory for what caused the issue that involves the counting machine not matching up to the bubbles filled in by voters.
He said they would find the problem and correct it, and they are planning to invite CESD leadership to be present when they implement a solution, which could be a recount of all the ballots.
GVFD
GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said the county has acknowledged "an anomaly" with the vote count on their $13 million bond request. Vote totals reported Tuesday night had it passing with nearly 98 percent approval, 3,595 to 78 votes.