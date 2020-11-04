Continental Elementary School District likely won't know if it gets its budget override until late this week.
Tuesday night's results for Proposition 484, which would continue CESD’s current 14 percent Maintenance and Operations budget override, turned up an apparent glitch — it showed just 300 votes cast in an area where about 20,000 people are registered.
Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson agreed, “There is something that doesn’t look quite right.”
“I looked at our detailed reports and there are close to 20,000 eligible to vote on it; that doesn’t make any sense,” he said.
The vote breakdown of votes reported was 199 in favor of the override and 102 against.
Nelson said they will conduct an unofficial audit Wednesday or Thursday. They will begin machine counting all ballots Wednesday afternoon and said they will count by hand if necessary to find a solution. He hopes to have an answer by Friday.
Continental school board
The school board election also had some unknowns as of Wednesday.
Incumbents Andrew McGibbon, Richard Ulery (four-year terms) and Shelley Kais (two-year term) will return to the school board, but there is still one four-year position available. It will go to one of three write-in candidates: Kelley Allen, Laura Cortez-Estrada or Paul Fitch.
Write-ins are tabulated last and will not likely be counted until after Nov. 12 or 13, when the county hopes to scan all the ballots, according to the county.