County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said this year's federal Operation Stonegarden grant might be dead, but given Pima County's latest analysis on pension spiking, it could save the taxpayers money.
"Times have changed, pension spiking and pension obligations have required people to take a closer look," he said. "I think we're probably the first to do it in a qualitative and quantitative manner."
According to a memo from Huckelberry to supervisors released Tuesday, every $1 in Stonegarden overtime payments to law enforcement results in a $6 burden to taxpayers supporting the county's Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The county reported that its contributions to the system increased 65 percent, or $8.6 million, since fiscal year 2014-15.
"It tells us, from a financial perspective, it's not in our interests to accept Stonegarden overtime," Huckelberry said. "Or, frankly, any federal grant that pays in overtime only."
The county analyzed 215 employees who received Stonegarden overtime payments from 2014 to 2018, with an interruption in 2017. The county reported that the employees worked a total of 54,253 hours — anywhere from four hours to 2,173 hours.
The analysis also found that the top 20 percent of employees who accrued overtime accounted for more than 63 percent of all overtime earnings. That came out to $2.8 million of the total $4.1 million in overtime charges, according to the memo.
The county also found that nearly all of the top 25 employees who received overtime through Stonegarden averaged 18 years of service.
"This data implies almost all of the top 25 are approaching retirement eligibility," according to the document.
Of the 215 employees the county analyzed, nine have retired and more will be eligible within the next few years.
Issues with Stonegarden
Huckelberry said Stonegarden pays for local law enforcement to work beyond their full-time hours to assist federal immigration agencies on their days off.
"It's really a statewide issue," he said. "This is the first time I think we actually sat down and ran the numbers on pension liability with a federal grant that paid only overtime. It's not only our issue it's, frankly, every county in Arizona."
The issue behind the added costs is what is known as pension spiking. According to the memo, spiking is when grants like Stonegarden only provide overtime. Spiking then burdens the pension system since the highest years of total years of compensation are used to calculate retirement payments.
Selected law enforcement officers are often senior and nearing retirement, the memo stated.
The county has also had issues with having indirect costs reimbursed. The $340,000 the county had in this year's Stonegarden application would have gone to reimbursing the county for administrative expenses that go to support law enforcement personnel.
However, according to the memo, the county must now have a federally approved indirect cost reimbursement rate for federal grants.
"We are required to jump through a large number of federal requirements with the assistance of a consultant that will likely cost between $50,000 and $100,000," the document stated.
There is also the issue of equipment. Stonegarden provides funding for equipment. This year's application allots $595,600 for equipment.
Huckelberry cautioned that receiving the equipment funding from Stonegarden isn't necessarily a benefit to the county or law enforcement. There is a condition to receiving equipment funding from Stonegarden that any equipment can be taken back at any time, he said.
"That's not really a significant benefit either if it has that condition," he said. "In one case in Santa Cruz County, the sheriff had to park a bunch of police vehicles he bought with Stonegarden money because he was using them for regular patrol."
Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, supports the Stonegarden grants and disagreed that it is accurate to say the equipment might be taken away.
"I don't know how you can take back certain pieces that are already installed in certain other pieces of equipment," he said Tuesday.
Going forward
In his memo, Huckelberry said he would no longer recommend acceptance of Stonegarden funding.
Christy was among the three supervisors – along with Sharon Bronson and Ally Miller – who approved the Stonegarden grant this year. Christy said he disagreed that Stonegarden is dead or that the county should stop accepting the grant.
"I think there's an element who want to attack and remove the autonomy of the Sheriff's Department and control it," he said. "And they're using this as something to fan the fire with even though it's existed for over a dozen years."
Christy said it doesn't make sense to him that after all these years of accepting the grant that overtime is an issue when it has always been there.
"I think this really smacks of politics," he said.
Huckelberry said the increase in county costs to the retirement system is at the heart of the issue.
"In four years, (fiscal year) 14-15 to now in 19-20, our pension obligations have gone up 65 percent, over $8.3 million," he said. "That gets your attention."
In the memo, Huckelberry stated that Sheriff Mark Napier would need to indicate a strategy to minimize the long-term impacts.
"I have chatted, briefly, with the sheriff," Christy said. "He assures me he has a plan to address many of these issues. And I believe he has a pathway to try and resolve this thing."
Until Napier comes forward with a plan, Christy said he would continue to support him and Stonegarden funding.
What it's for
Stonegarden is a federal grant through the Department of Homeland Security that promotes cooperation between federal immigration agencies and local law enforcement. The grant provides funding for overtime and equipment. This year's Stonegarden grant was for $1.2 million with $340,000 for indirect expenses and $200,000 for humanitarian aid.
The county has been waiting for federal approval but hasn't heard from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington. Current Stonegarden funding will expire Dec. 31.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pima County posted a memo from Huckelberry to the Board of Supervisors that reported the results of an analysis on Stonegarden overtime payments.