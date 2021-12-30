Pima County is expected to fire 213 employees who remain unvaccinated in the new year as a result of the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
About 158 are full-time employees and 112 work in corrections, according to a Dec. 30 memo from acting County Administrator Jan Lesher.
But Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Green Valley News on Thursday that the number of corrections officers he will lose is closer to 12 — 100 fewer than Lesher’s memo, which was released about an hour after he was interviewed.
Departments have been instructed to issue a final Notice of Involuntary Termination to employees by Jan. 7. Lesher indicated that would give affected workers “the full opportunity to comply with the vaccine directive.” She said a more definitive number of terminations will be released next week.
In November, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a plan requiring that all new hires and all employees working with “vulnerable populations” be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 31 or they'll be fired.
Nanos’ numbers
Nanos on Thursday said he thought his department had a more accurate number than county administrators and that he would be losing 12 corrections workers.
“I know downtown HR is trying to come up with a better count but we think ours are a little more accurate only because we think we have the opportunity to talk to the employees,” he said. “What we’re hearing is that a lot have gotten vaccinated but are saying, ‘Well, I’m going to wait till the 31st.’”
“We think we’ve had about a good dozen who said I’m not getting a vaccine no matter what,” Nanos said, adding he had 24 unvaccinated employees as of Wednesday.
Nanos said that since the mandate was announced, the Sheriff’s Department lost five people out of an academy in October and “maybe two others” who resigned.
Nanos challenged
Nanos’ approach has been challenged publicly by Lt. Robert Zuniga, a 15-year department veteran who initially came forward on the Wake Up Tucson radio program in December. Zuniga until recently was the lieutenant for medical services overseeing COVID-19 protocols and data out of the corrections department.
“All of the information the sheriff got came from me and my team,” Zuniga told the Green Valley News on Thursday.
Zuniga said 29 corrections officers have left since the mandate was announced — retirement, refusing to get the vaccine or not giving a reason — far higher than the handful Nanos cites.
“These are officers who are just done… They know it’s going to get significantly more dangerous if we lose any significant amount of officers,” he said.
He added that staff is stretched thin and losing anybody will make a difficult situation worse.
“Officers were being forced every other day, sometimes back-to-back, to work double shifts,” he said.
Zuniga, who said he is vaccinated, spoke up because, “When you see your leader is not being truthful and is providing information to the Board of Supervisors who are making such a big decision that is going to impact, at the time it was over 300 people’s lives, I could no longer stay quiet.”
Zuniga disagrees with Nanos on several points but especially took issue when the sheriff went before the board and said contact tracing indicated a corrections officer was responsible for a COVID outbreak in one of the units.
Zuniga said that a day before that board meeting he sent the county Health Department an email detailing the contact tracing he conducted after the outbreak and that he “had no evidence and no proof to believe it came from a staff member, and the sheriff said we knew it came from a staff member.”
Zuniga said he was watching the meeting and as Nanos spoke he forwarded that Health Department email to two captains but didn’t hear back.
Nanos said he was reporting Zuniga’s numbers and information, and that there could have been a misunderstanding with an earlier case involving an inmate death.
“I don’t know what case he would have done contact tracing on that I would have referred to if it hadn’t been a death case,” Nanos said.
Pushed out
Zuniga was reassigned to work at a juvenile courthouse shortly after telling his story on Wake Up Tucson. Zuniga said he was told he was transferred to keep him away from information and other corrections officers.
“Essentially, I’m working two classifications below my current classification,” he said.
Nanos said Zuniga was spreading “rumors and gossip” and had a right to speak publicly but as a commander, he didn’t meet the standard.
“We think he needs to grow as a commander,” Nanos said, adding that his department anticipates increased staffing at the juvenile courthouse because of a recent law change.
Other workers
Of the county’s approximately 7,000 employees, 2,095 were identified as serving “vulnerable populations,” which generally included all county healthcare workers, employees at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and the Juvenile Detention Center, and those who regularly work with children or the elderly.
Outside of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which as of Dec. 30 had 122 unvaccinated employees facing termination, the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department and the Pima County Libraries stand to lose the most employees – county data shows the departments currently have 30 and 26 individuals, respectively, with an unconfirmed vaccine status.
As of Dec. 30, about 13 employees in the Pima County Attorney’s Office, six employees in facilities management, six employees in public defense services, four employees in the health department and two within the Stadium District-Kino Sports Complex are facing termination if unvaccianted by year’s end.
As of Dec. 27, about 86 percent of Pima County employees have been fully vaccinated.
Jail population
To deal with the potential loss of corrections personnel, Pima County administrators and criminal justice system representatives have collaborated on a plan to safely reduce the jail population.
As part of that goal, the Pima County Attorney’s Office announced in December that they would no longer charge people for simple drug possession, paraphernalia or related personal-use incidents, though individuals that have additional felony offenses will still be charged.
In a memo to law enforcement officials, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said the new policies are intended to protect both jail employees and detainees against the surging threat of COVID.
“A sizable percentage of [society] has expressed disinterest in the vaccine, depriving us of the herd immunity that would have put this virus behind us. Covid is now spreading inside the jail, putting people there at risk. The health and safety of our community are paramount,” she wrote.
In the meantime, Conover advised that agencies deflect people to drug treatment facilities or the Crisis Response Center for evaluation. The policy will be reviewed in February.