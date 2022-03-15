The Sahuarita Town Council will talk about homelessness, panhandling and whether to pursue acquiring a water company at a Monday, March 21, special meeting. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.
That's earlier than regular meetings, which are now held at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is March 28.
“This was done to allow for the likely chance that executive session would run past 6 p.m.,” said Sahuarita’s spokesman Mark Febbo. Murphy added that the scheduling was determined for sake of efficiency.
Call to the public, reports from council members and Dille, agenda approval and the consent calendar will begin at 4:30 p.m. prior to closing the meeting to executive session.
On the agenda
In executive session, the council will consult with Town Attorney Dan Hochuli regarding homelessness and panhandling as well as the town’s position in acquiring Farmers Water Co.
In December, Farmers Water Co., a subsidiary of Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), announced it had signed a Letter of Intent to sell to Phoenix-based Global Water Resources. Soon after, the Sahuarita Town Council unanimously passed a resolution that puts the question to voters in August. The election will determine whether the town should acquire the water company. If the vote is yes, Sahuarita would likely acquire Farmers Water Co. through a condemnation process — eminent domain — then negotiate a price for the water company.
Council will need to solidify a position on whether the town will negotiate, settle or litigate in the acquisition of Farmers, according to the agenda.
The council will also address homelessness and panhandling in open session, as well as Pima County Board of Supervisor District boundary maps, approving a $120,000 contract for a fitness complex, and how to proceed in appointing a replacement to fill Councilmember Gil Lusk’s seat.
Lusk, who has served on the council since 2013, announced his resignation effective March 23 in light of his move to Green Valley.
