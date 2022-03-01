Sahuarita Town Council members will see at least a 50% increase to their monthly salary beginning Nov. 20. The mayor and vice mayor will get a 63% and 57% boost, respectively.
It’ll be the first pay increase since 2007. Since then, the mayor has been paid a monthly salary of $800, the vice mayor gets $600 per month, and council members receive $500 per month. After Nov. 20, which follows the Town Council election, the mayor will receive $1,270, the vice mayor will get $1,062 and council members will receive $983, monthly.
The raise coincides with raises for Sahuarita Police Department and town employees after a compensation study was presented last month. The town's overall pay structure has remained largely unchanged for seven years resulting in many jobs falling below market and out of the competitive range, according to Jessica Silva, the town's Human Resources director.
HR Know Consulting provided the town with a comparative study that showed pay rates for council members in neighboring towns. The mayor in Marana makes an annual salary of $21,000 ($1,700/month) while the mayor of Sierra Vista makes $12,000 a year ($1,000/month). Marana’s council members earn $16,400 ($1,367/month) and Sierra Vista’s council members earn $9,000 a year ($750/month). Sahuarita’s mayor will see an annual salary of $15,247 and council members will receive $11,821.
“Salaries should be increased in order to attract well-qualified candidates and fairly compensate the Town Council Members for the work they perform,” the resolution for the pay raise states.
“This doesn’t go into effect until after the next election cycle and most of us are up for election,” Mayor Tom Murphy said during council discussion Monday.
The seats held by Murphy, Vice Mayor Kara Egbert and Council Member Deborah Morales are up for election this year. Council Member Melissa Hicks resigned Feb. 1 and Council Member Gil Lusk confirmed with the Sahuarita Sun he will resign effective March 23. The council members who essentially voted for their own pay to increase were Bill Bracco and Simon Davis.
In January, the council approved all sworn officers to get a $2.70 bump to their hourly rate. Police Chief John Noland received a 4% boost with a new salary of $159,000.
Town employees who are not sworn officers received a 2% increase, costing the town about $289,000. With council opting to retroactively pay the police department their respective raises as of Jan. 2, the town will pay $462,000 for fiscal year 2021-22. The pay bumps have an annual price tag of $924,500.
Despite the costs, interim Town Manager A.C. Marriotti assured the council in the Jan. 31 meeting that the budget was healthy enough for the expenses. Within the same meeting, council hired new city manager Shane Dille for a $189,000 salary plus benefits. The pay bump for council members will amount to an additional $69,230.
Town council approved the pay raise in a 5-1 vote, with Egbert dissenting.