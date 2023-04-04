The Sahuarita Town Council and the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint study session Monday about a proposed asphalt plant, an effort to demystify the permitting process for the public.
While the session was purely for informational purposes – no decisions were made and no public comments were taken – the meeting wasn’t without its tense moments.
Cathy Maghran, a Quail Creek resident and member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, briefly walked out after, apparently feeling concerns about certain environmental impacts of the proposed plant and who was responsible for enforcing them were not being addressed.
“I feel like we're better off stopping this before there's a problem than after there's a problem,” Maghran said, as a handful of audience members applauded.
“It's just nonsense. Somebody's got to be responsible for this. If this board isn't responsible and we're not responsible, who is responsible,” she asked. Maghran returned to the session moments later, saying she just needed a bathroom break.
Some background
In February, Vulcan Materials Company submitted an application to the Town of Sahuarita for a Type 3 Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate a hot mix asphalt plant at its existing sand and gravel operations along Old Nogales Highway.
The mining site – which sits just over a half-mile north of Quail Creek – has been in operation since about 1996, and was annexed into the Town of Sahuarita in 2000. Vulcan acquired the site from its previous owners in 2015.
Monday’s study session functioned as a sort of roundtable discussion for council members and members of the Planning and Zoning Commission to ask questions of town staff about Vulcan’s application, the next steps in the process, and what authority the town has in this situation.
Here’s a bit of what they discussed:
What is a Type 3 Conditional Use Permit (CUP), and what goes into getting one?
As the name suggests, a conditional use permit (CUP) is a type of exception to the local zoning ordinance that allows the property owner to use the property in certain ways, under certain conditions.
“Once we receive that application (for a Type 3 CUP), we start the review as a staff, and we review the application against the standards established by the town code, and we make a recommendation to the commission,” Anna Casadei, the town’s Planning and Building director, said during Monday’s study session.
“During that analysis period, we have an opportunity to ask the applicant for more information, and that's where we're at right now. We've almost completed the first review, we're planning to get a set of comments out to the applicant this week, and then they have an opportunity to provide us with more information to help us in our analysis,” she said.
Through this review process, Casadei said Vulcan will have to demonstrate that their application and their project is in compliance with several conditions, including compliance with the town’s General Plan policies, and conformance with zoning regulations.
The applicant will also have to show that any adverse impacts are substantially mitigated, that the project has adequate vehicular access and circulation, that utilities and and other services are available at the site, that the project meets standards for noise, smoke, glare, odors and pollution, and that the hours of operation are not detrimental to the public.
Casadei said that the town has brought on a handful of outside consultants who specialize in environmental engineering to help staff analyze the project’s environmental impacts, to further evaluate traffic studies, and help develop possible conditions and mitigation efforts the town could consider.
In addition to the staff analysis, a Type 3 CUP also requires a public hearing and recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as a public hearing in front of the Town Council before a final decision is made by the council.
“We are required to review and analyze the application to hold public hearings and to make a decision,” Casadei said.
“Reading through a lot of the public comments that I've received, I'm getting a lot of, ‘Why are you even considering this?’ Well, the property owner applied to us for a use that's listed in the zoning code as a conditional use. We don't have the option to just say, ‘No, we're not going to review it.’ We do have to conduct the analysis and go through the whole process.”
What kinds of conditions can the town impose on Vulcan?
When talking about use permits, Jon Paladini, the town’s attorney, said there’s a sort of “spectrum of discretion” that the town has when it approves land use decisions.
While the council has broader discretion when it comes to something like a rezoning, Paladini said a conditional use permit is “more of an administrative approval,” where the town has some discretion to impose conditions on the use that is being requested.
With the example of the Vulcan Materials application, the hot-mix asphalt plant is the conditional use that is being requested.
“This is a use which, due to its potential for nuisance or hazard, and other uses in this zone, you can impose conditions on it…but the conditions you impose have to be related to a couple things. They have to be within the jurisdiction of the town, and they have to be related to land use impacts,” Paladini said.
Paladini explained the town can’t, for instance, impose workplace safety conditions or water quality standards on a work site – those are already regulated by other agencies with higher authority, like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Arizona Department Water Resources (ADWR), respectively.
Similarly, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality set air quality standards for specific operations like an asphalt plant, not the town.
“Congestion, vehicular circulation, those kinds of things are going to be an issue, so the town can impose conditions on this proposed use that would help mitigate those impacts on traffic, congestion, those kinds of things,” Paladini said.
“The conditions imposed, in the most basic sense, have to be something you can touch, feel, smell, hear, taste, you know. So, it has to be sort of factual to the senses, is really the easiest way to describe it,” he said.
In theory, Paladini said the town could impose conditions like specific travel routes for heavy truck traffic, specific hours of operation to cut down on noise during certain times of the day, requiring certain additives in the asphalt that could cut down on odor, or require that the plant remain in compliance with all other necessary permits from entities like the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality while operating.
But all conditions have to be based on evidence, and achievable in the present, Paladini said.
“This process is sort of like a negotiation with the applicant. If you look at the procedural requirements, the applicant must demonstrate that they're going to be able to meet or mitigate these issues. Town staff may come up with standards or conditions, and Vulcan may come up with other conditions or standards, and then the experts and consultants are going to chime in on those things. Ultimately, those are going to come to you (commissioners) and then they can come to the council, but the decision has to be fact-based or evidence-based. The conditions have to be related to what the town can control or has authority to legislate on or to govern,” Paladini said.
What happens if the Town Council votes not to approve the permit for Vulcan?
As this process plays out, there are a few actions that could open up legal issues for the town, Paladini said; he laid out three scenarios to consider.
The first could entail the Town Council voting yes to approve the permit, and Vulcan also agreeing to the conditions that are imposed on their operation.
In another scenario, the Town Council could votes yes to certain conditions on the asphalt plant operation, but Vulcan could disagree with those conditions. In that instance, Paladini said, Vulcan could sue on one or more of those conditions and possibly get them overturned as illegal or unconstitutional.
The third scenario, Paladini said, could be if the Town Council denies the permit altogether, and it’s considered an “arbitrary and capricious” move by the courts.
“Because of the facts and evidence and everything that’s presented, particularly by your own consultants, possibly, the judge could essentially order the town to approve the use permit or to issue the use permit without any conditions. So, you kind of lose the war altogether,” Paladini said.
Additionally, Paladini said the town could be ordered to pay Vulcan’s attorney’s fees, and could be hit with something called “temporary regulatory taking,” meaning that the town could be on the hook for lost revenue between the time when Vulcan originally expected to have its permit in-hand and the time they’re able to actually begin operations.
“I've heard this in many different places, ‘Well, just let them sue.” And you know, it's great to say that, but you have to be able to pay the piper one when it comes down, particularly if you don't have a real good shot at defending yourself,” Paladini said.
“What I do as an attorney is try to give you options that are defensible. And like I said, I'm not telling you that you have to approve this. I'm telling you that if you don't approve it, you better have some darn good reasons, and basically those are, we can't come up with conditions that substantially mitigate all of these problems,” he said.
What if the Town Council approves Vulcan’s permit, but their operation gets stalled by another entity?
Casadei said town staff have been looking at implementing certain conditions that would require them to obtain approval from all other entities in order to begin operations.
“If they are, say, unable to get a permit from UPRR (Union Pacific Railroad) for a rail crossing, then that's going to end up stopping the project. So, just because they have our approval, they still need to follow through all the other agencies’ processes, and any one of those could end up putting a stop to it if they're unable to get their permitting,” she said.
What are the next steps?
Casadei emphasized that Vulcan’s application is still under review by the town and analysis of the application is ongoing, but more would still be required of Vulcan, even if the permit is potentially approved.
“If the council approves the CUP, then the development review process is required. We'll have to get a development plan from them, and this is where we go into more detail on traffic, drainage, etc. They have to provide very detailed engineering plans of how they are going to manage their traffic and the runoff. We also require that they demonstrate how they're going to be providing the required screening, if there is any. It's really the detailed portion of the site review,” Casadei said.
The public will have several opportunities to participate in the process as it moves forward, including through public comment at two separate public hearings – the first of which is tentatively scheduled before the Planning & Zoning Commission on May 23.
“We have almost 600 emails saved. I think this morning (Monday), we have 525 individual email addresses that have sent comments in and are collecting all of that. It's a lot to get through. I've done very little else other than reading public comments on this for the last couple of weeks,” Casadei said.
Another public hearing will also take place before the Town Council, but a date has yet to be set.