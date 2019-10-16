The Town Council on Monday voted to reduce the amount of land developers must provide for parks while giving them less latitude to buy their way out of open-space requirements.
The decision comes despite recent numbers that show the town is about 60 acres — or 25 percent — short of its standard on park space. Even with the vote to go from eight acres per 1,000 residents down to seven, the town still falls 15 percent short.
The decision came in the form of revisions to the town’s Parks and Recreation Area Design and Development Standards Manual, which had been under consideration at 35 meetings over about a decade.
Mayor Tom Murphy said his goal was to balance the needs of residents while remaining attractive to developers.
"I know it's a difficult situation because what I wrestle with in my mind is having enough amenities for our community, our residents, but also being competitive enough that our growth still continues," he said. "Especially in relation to other regional towns, municipalities in our area."
Council member Gil Lusk said any real change in increasing parks would come later as the town expands east and when Crown Community Development begins building homes where the pecan groves are now.
However, future annexation east is not guaranteed, and Crown — a division of FICO — says it could be years before the area is developed.
Vice Mayor Kara Egbert said the town is in a good position with parkland area in comparison to the population, but she does not want to return to earlier times when there wasn’t enough park space to meet needs.
"We were at a bottleneck for kids not being able to practice, there were not enough fields because we were not at 6.2 acres (per 1,000 people)," Egbert said, referring to a time when fields were being reseeded. "To me, going from 10 to eight to seven – I don't want to go any lower than seven, because I think we are then asking for disaster with residents not being able to have services and recreation that they want."
The revisions approved include changing the threshold for smaller developments to pay a 100 percent in-lieu fee rather than providing park acreage; changing the housing occupancy rate to a single figure used to calculate the in-lieu fee instead of two; and change the percentage split between park acreage requirements and in-lieu fee for larger developments.
Currently, developers can provide half the required acreage and pay a 50 percent in-lieu fee. While town staff recommend that go to 80/20, the council amended it to a 65/35 split after developers voiced concerns.
The decision means developers will be required to provide 65 percent of the seven acres per 1,000 residents and can pay the remaining 35 percent of the requirement to the town via the in-lieu fee.
The in-lieu fee before the revisions was $1,200 for a single-family unit provided a percentage of the recreation area was built, and $1,500 without any recreation area. The revisions now set the occupancy rate for housing at 2.37 persons per unit and the in-lieu fee at $2,438 – representing staff's recommended 60 percent of the town's cost to build parks.
For smaller subdivisions, town staff recommended allowing developments with 50 units or less to be allowed to defer 100 percent of the seven acre per 1,000 residents requirement in the form of the in-lieu fee. The council amended the revision to maintain the original 65 units or less.
Representatives from Metropolitan Pima Alliance, Southern Arizona Home Builders Association and Crown attended Monday’s meeting to support the drop in acreage requirements. They are the same groups that met with a panel from the town this summer to lobby for the lower number. That meeting came after the town’s Parks & Rec Commission and residents said they didn’t want to lower the figure.
Tim Campbell from Crown took issue with town staff's recommendation of an 80 percent minimum build requirement and asked that it be reduced to 60 percent, while SAHBA asked the town to consider a 70 percent minimum.
Campbell said parks built by developers would not be accessible to the public and the minimum build percentage should be reduced so the developer can put their resources elsewhere and pay the town the in-lieu fee which they would use to build parks.
"SAHBA recommended 70, Tim recommended 60 – so, I'll make a recommendation that we do 65/35," Murphy said.
The amendments and vote came after town manager Kelly Udall told the council he didn’t know what more could be accomplished by having more meetings.