One thing is certain when the new Pima County Board of Supervisors convenes in 2021: There will be three new faces.
What's less certain is who will be calling the shots. The current board is controlled by Democrats, with a 3-2 majority over the Republicans. All five seats are up in November, and three have no incumbents in the general election.
The Aug. 4 primary left Democrats confident. There were nearly 50,000 more Democratic ballots cast than Republican, and Democratic registration has outpaced the GOP countywide since 2016. But three open positions — including one held by a longtime Democrat who was defeated in the primary — leaves Republicans with hope. We spoke to candidates in Districts 1, 2 and 4, where most of the big decisions will likely take place.
District 2
One of the biggest shocks in the primary was the defeat of 17-year supervisor Ramon Valadez.
Valadez, who chairs the board, last faced a primary opponent in 2008, and had run unopposed in every general election except 2012. He lost by a hefty 3,500 votes to Matt Heinz in the district that includes a swath of Tucson and most of Sahuarita.
Heinz, a former two-term state legislator and Obama appointee to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, faces Republican Anthony Sizer, a Raytheon engineer who immigrated to the United States as an orphan at age 9.
Democratic voter registration (42,577) has increased 11 percent since 2016, and Republican registration (19,340) by 6 percent; but there are nearly 30,000 registered independent voters in the district.
Heinz pointed to increased turnout in the 2020 primary (19,845) versus the 2016 primary (10,943) as evidence of Democratic enthusiasm in the district.
He sees the district as one of “the two most strongly Dem-leaning districts” and said in order for Republicans to take control they would need to sweep Districts 1, 3 and 4. He thinks primary numbers from those districts should concern GOP leaders.
“That’s a pretty heavy lift to accomplish during this cycle,” Heinz said, “with Dems more motivated to turn out than in recent history.”
Sizer thinks he presents a challenge to Heinz, is not convinced the district is a sure bet for Democrats, and thinks Republicans have a shot at taking the board majority.
“I think we can actually get more than a majority if the other[s] are able to get in, and it’s looking like it’s completely wide open at this point,” Sizer said.
He thinks voters, including Democrats and independents, did not support the county’s refusal of Operation Stonegarden funds this year after accepting them for 12 years, and his position on that issue will resonate with district voters.
“That denial was a big concern, especially to many Democrats...simply because their [Board of Supervisors] concern was more over the Trump administration,” Sizer said. “We need to keep that separate because this is really about the county and the security of those who live near the border.”
Heinz said residents and businesses will see a seamless transition thanks to the county’s administrator model “with an experienced administrator at the helm of day to day operations” and the experience he and fellow Democratic candidates have in public service.
Sizer thinks any impacts to future board business will depend on its makeup.
“Because it’s partisan based, it would be determined by which party controls it,” he said.
Both will face the uphill battle of grabbing the attention of Sahuarita voters. Sahuarita, which is incorporated, has a local layer of government between residents and the county already, and the town is divided into parts of three of the five supervisor districts. Casual voters often have a hard time figuring it all out.
District 4
Supervisor Steve Christy, a Republican, doesn’t think having fewer incumbents on the board in 2021 will have much of an impact on business getting done.
“It really matters about the quality of the person that is elected to the position and that person’s willingness to find ways to work for his or her constituents, to focus on [their district],” Christy said.
“I was a newcomer (in 2016) with a bunch of incumbents and I got a lot of things done in the last three and a half years," he said.
Christy’s opponent, Democrat Steve Diamond, looks forward to creating a new board dynamic.
“I think that the current board has to some extent fallen into a rut of business as usual and I would like to see that change,” Diamond said. “I’d like to see a more proactive board and a board that is more active at setting policy as opposed to letting the administration propose policy and then simply saying yes or no.”
Diamond likes his chances come November. Democrats cast 29,381 votes in the primary to the Republicans' 30,704, and there are 40,638 registered independents in the district.
Diamond said he’s looking at the number of votes he received versus Christy and his Republican challenger, John Backer, combined in assessing the primary election.
“That I pulled more than 29,000 votes and fell only 1,400 short when there are so many more registered Republicans,” Diamond said, “that tells me that...I have a good chance, that I can close that gap in the general election.”
Christy attributed Diamond’s vote count in the primary to voters wanting to weigh in on the County Attorney’s race.
That high-profile race saw three Democrats and no Republican challenger; the winner in the primary — Laura Conover — won the job.
Christy said Diamond’s name being there without an opponent “was a very convenient bubble for Democrat primary voters to fill in.”
“I feel that once that [Diamond] is fully revealed to the voting public, particularly his own party, that he will not garner the votes he did in the primary,” he said. “I do have to point out that in my primary I won every precinct.”
Diamond said the biggest influence on the race could come from the national mood.
“The most important lesson to take from the primary is that there is an enormous enthusiasm gap, this year right now, between Democrats and Republicans,” Diamond said.
Christy thinks it is a “very real possibility” that this could be the year Republicans take control of the board.
“It’s a matter of the Pima County Republicans, Pima County GOP energizing and motivating the Republicans in all the contested districts,” Christy said. “They’ve got to get out and vote and they’ve got to make an enthusiastic showing."
Diamond thinks it is “highly unlikely” that Republicans will win the board majority.
“I think that because of the dynamics of this year’s election there’s not a bad chance that we could end up with four or even five Democrats on the board,” he said.
“I certainly think Rex Scott (District 1) has a chance of winning...and I think I have a chance of ousting Supervisor Christy from his seat.”
District 1
In District 1, where Democratic voter registration increased by 17 percent, and Republican registration by 2 percent since the 2016 general election, there were 536 more Democratic ballots than Republican cast in its primary, in which two Democrats and four Republicans faced off for a spot on the November ballot.
“It is truly a purple district,” said Rex Scott, Democratic candidate for the District 1 race. “That’s the trend that started before 2016 but has really been accelerating since then.”
“We not only feel really good about how we did taking 67 percent of the Democratic votes, but 67 percent of Republicans voted for somebody other than Mr. (Steve) Spain,” Scott said. “And we took 11,000 more votes than he did that night so we feel really positive about the base we have to build on going into the general election.”
Steve Spain, who many called a surprise winner in the Republican primary, said party likely won't matter to many voters in District 1 north of Tucson.
“I have to believe that the majority of voters in this district think for themselves and want to improve the quality of life for the county, regardless of party affiliation,” he said. “I am the better candidate to drive those improvements.”
Spain faced off against Vic Williams, Rhonda Pina and Bill Beard in the primary. Williams and Beard have come out in support of Spain but Pina has not other than wishing him the best in the general. She did not respond to attempts to reach her for comment.
Pina, who finished third in the race yet wields influence, could be an influencer in the general election. She was targeted by primary opponents who questioned her loyalty to the GOP after it was disclosed she had been Democrat Ramon Valadez's campaign treasurer in the past and had made a campaign contribution to Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva.
Scott said that since the primary he has had “several contacts from several of her supporters” who are now signed on to his campaign and thinks Pina has reason to feel proud about the campaign she ran.
“She was attacked by all three of her opponents, not just Mr. Spain but also Mr. Beard and Mr. Williams, they all three went after her. She did not respond in-kind and she kept her focus on the needs and concerns of the district and how she hoped to meet them,” Scott said.
Spain and Scott said they do not have any indication who Pina will endorse in the general, if anybody.
“She fought hard and she stood for what she believes and I have to admire that,” said Spain, who has the backing of outgoing District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller.
Spain sees an opportunity for Republicans to take control of the board, and that it could come in District 3, a seat long held by Democrat Sharon Bronson.
“I genuinely believe that the voters in District 3 have had enough of 24 years of very low benefit and I think we’ve got a strong enough candidate that they would see better results if they were to vote for Gabby Saucedo-Mercer this year,” he said of the Republican candidate.
He thinks District 2 (Heinz-Sizer) is “at play” and declined to make a prediction; he thinks that support for Christy as the favored candidate in District 4 “was pretty clear.”
Scott said anything is possible but voter registration totals in Districts 2, 3 and 5 “are so strongly stacked against the Republicans that winning in any of those three districts will be quite a daunting challenge for them, especially in a year that looks to be a strong Democratic year.”
He said District 4, which includes part of Sahuarita and all of Green Valley, is the strongest Republican district but that Diamond “has a better chance than any Democrat has had in a while.”
Scott said he didn’t know what a Republican-controlled board might look like.
“I really don’t think that these are very partisan jobs and they shouldn’t be approached that way,” Scott said. “I can tell you as someone who is not only hoping to represent the only purple district among the five but also somebody who was a Republican. I was a Republican from the time I registered to vote... until I was 37. [I] had a four-year period as an independent after that and I’ve been a Democrat for the last 16 years.
“I know that there are people on both sides of the political divide who care about this county, this district, I want to see it move forward,” Scott said.
Spain said, “The next board of supervisors will either make the most of the post-pandemic opportunity, or squander it. What District 1 — and all of Pima County — needs is a supervisor with proven business experience to help bring back jobs, to help us all return to our livelihoods, and perhaps even better them.”