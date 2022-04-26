Many students have eaten for free at school under the Summer Food Program during the pandemic, a program slated to end June 30.
But providing meals to thousands of students isn’t free for the 200-plus public school districts in Arizona.
A Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun analysis of district spending from the Arizona Auditor General’s Office found that in fiscal year 2021, the cost per meal ranged from $1.58 at Oracle Elementary School District north of Tucson to $21.60 at Valley Union High School District in southeastern Arizona.
The cost varies based on the federal meal program a district applies for each year, where the food is purchased, and how it manages labor costs.
In the two local school districts, the price-per-meal is under $5, but one district is rated "very low" in comparison to similar-sized districts while the other is rated "very high."
SUSD
Sahuarita Unified School District, which has 6,225 students, has managed to keep its costs “very low” when compared to 16 districts of similar size in rural or town settings, according to the Arizona Auditor’s data.
The district is paying $2.50 a meal, making it the sixth-lowest of all districts in the state and second-lowest in Pima County; Vail School District pays $2.33 per meal.
That per-meal cost takes into account costs of food, labor, transportation, equipment, utilities and general non-food supplies.
SUSD Chief Financial Officer Lizette Huie attributed their low costs to how they purchase food and handle labor costs.
“The major cost to any food service program is labor and food, so when you are looking at the food piece we do look to see if we can get the majority through commodities, which is food available to school districts,” she said. “They are limited but we do a good job with trying to get those at a lower cost — well, no cost because it's food from the government at no cost to districts. With labor costs, we outsource through a third party.”
The USDA food program provides schools with a low cost or free option to purchase fruits, vegetables, lean protein and low-fat dairy foods, whole grains and oils.
Huie said they purchase the majority of their food this way, and turn to their vendor, Shamrock, if an item is unavailable.
Huie also said they keep labor costs down by outsourcing through Southwest Foodservice Excellence, a third-party provider for schools in more than 10 states.
The federal meal program a district selects for the year also affects costs. Huie said they are currently under the Summer Foods Program and each year varies based on which program best suits their needs. Per-meal reimbursement depends on the program.
Currently, SUSD is being reimbursed through the Simplified Summer Food Service Program. They get a reimbursement rate of $2.55 per breakfast, $4.49 per lunch and $1.05 for snacks.
The USDA looks at the number of students who qualify for free and reduced meals as an indicator of funding not only for school meals but other programs.
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said this year 25% of the district is on the program, but the number is likely not an accurate indication of current need.
“We had fewer families fill out free and reduced meal applications because it wasn't needed,” she said. “Typically, we have around 40% for the free and reduced program districtwide. We want to keep families applying because it helps them ... and is used as an indicator for other programs.”
Continental
At $4.44 per meal, Continental Elementary School District is considered “very high” compared to 11 similarly sized town or rural districts in the state. They are the 85th highest in the state of 207 public school districts, and are the fourth-highest in Pima County.
Director of Business Services Greg Schubert said their costs are higher because of the food quality.
“What it boils down to is that we cook all our meals from scratch so the food cost is a little higher,” he said.
CESD also purchases the bulk of its food through commodities and Shamrock, though Schubert said they turned to local stores during the pandemic.
“When we couldn't get ingredients from either of them, we would go to a local grocer or to Walmart to purchase the items we needed for that menu,” he said.
They use in-house staff, not a third party for labor.
CESD used several partnerships for food service in the past. From 2007 to 2014, they contracted with Southwest Food for labor, the same provider as SUSD. They then entered into an agreement with SUSD for food service in 2014.
“We felt that we could provide a better service using the SUSD food service program than that of Southwest Foods,” Schubert said. They ended the SUSD partnership in 2017.
“We ended that partnership because we wanted to provide this service in-house,” he said.
CESD is also operating under the Summer Food Program, making meals free to students, and will move to the National School Lunch Program when it ends this summer.
“All students are on the free food program,” Schubert said. “With the applications that we have received from parents for this school year, we are currently running a 31% free and reduced rate or roughly 183 out of 590 students.”
They’re currently reimbursed $4.80 per lunch under the Summer Foods Program.
Once they change programs, Schubert said their reimbursement rates will be 31 cents for a fully paid meal, $2.91 for a reduced meal and $3.31 for a free meal.
Schubert said though their price for meals is higher than some districts, it hasn’t caused a need to raise prices on families and they are not exploring making any changes. He said they haven't raised the student rate since 2017.
About the meals
The USDA has specific requirements for meals served at schools that include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and milk. Schools also ask students what they want.
“We conduct student surveys to find out what the students really like and don't like,” said Suzy Harris, director of food services for SUSD.
“Additionally, we must be mindful of the calories, the sodium and the fats. Besides all of the student favorites and USDA guidelines, we make sure the meals are appealing to the students."
Kristina Martin, business services manager at SUSD, said the food service team starts early.
“The day before, they get the food ready and they will prepare it the next day,” she said. “They come in at 6 a.m. to cook breakfast and as soon as that's over they start lunch. All our stuff is freshly made by the staff so it does take some time.”
Harris said they have had struggles in purchasing several items lately due to supply chain issues like hamburger patties, food trays and even plastic sporks.
SUSD received a federal Supply Chain Assistance grant of $127,000 to help with additional costs related to supply chain issues.
Parents can view menus and food service information for SUSD at susd30.us/district/district-services/food-nutrition and CESD at continentalesd.org/39018_1.