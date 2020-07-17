The Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday said an accidental shooting that injured two men July 11 east of Sahuarita involved an off-duty corrections officer.
Raul Burruel and another man suffered serious injuries, according to a sheriff’s spokesman. One man shot through his hand and into the other man’s chest, they said. The incident took place in the 16000 block of South Delgado Road in Sahuarita Heights.
Both men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Burruel was off duty and “not acting in an official capacity,” according to PCSD. He has been with Corrections seven years and was placed on administrative leave. The gun was privately owned, not a service weapon.