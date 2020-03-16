Several more local agencies shut down Monday as the Trump administration announced stricter guidelines for the nation for the next 15 days to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The White Elephant thrift store, BAJA softball league and Rancho Sahuarita clubhouses and pools all announced Monday they were closing until further notice.
In addition, Beth Shalom Temple Center has closed until at least April 15.
Kelly Adams, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, said they have sent about 15 coronavirus tests to the state lab and do not have any patients with the virus on site. He said the hospital would not be informed if the hospital had a positive test.
Adams said their phone lines have been inundated by people with questions about the virus and is directing them to the Pima County Office of Emergency Management at 520-262-6016.
During the Monday press conference, the White House issued new COVID-19 guidelines for Americans as Trump said that ongoing efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus could continue on until the middle of summer or even longer.
"People are talking about July, August, something like that," Trump said during a Monday briefing before reporters. "... It could be longer than that."
Trump said the White House was not considering a national quarantine or lockdown as some media outlets reported, but he acknowledged that such an extreme action could occur in certain "hotspots."
"At this point, not nationwide, but there are some – you know, some places in our nation that are not very affected at all but we may – we may look at certain areas," he said
The new guidelines include a recommendation that people not gather in groups of 10.
"People are self-containing to a large extent," Trump said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, later clarified that guidelines limiting gatherings are 10-day guidelines that can be extended, but that the overall response could last until July.
Schools in most states across the country, including Arizona, have closed, and a number of governors have temporarily banned in-person dining. The governor of New Jersey on Monday announced a statewide curfew.
More than 4,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 69 have died. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which originated in China in December.
Symptoms – coughing, fever, shortness of breath – are mild in most people. Some, particularly the elderly and individuals with other medical conditions, suffer more severe symptoms that can be fatal.
The president said the U.S. economy could be heading into a recession; the Dow closed down nearly 3,000 points on the day during the press conference. It is the largest drop since 1987. Trump said once the country gets the coronavirus under control, it will rebound. He also said the federal government would help the airlines, which are struggling with cancellations and travel bans with Europe and other locations.