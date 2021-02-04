Green Valley residents breathe a sigh of relief as Pima County gets underway with its first large-scale effort to vaccinate people 75 and older locally.
The county allocated 3,000 shots to Green Valley, which the Green Valley Fire District, Premier Medical Group and local volunteers began dispensing on Wednesday.
GVFD is leading the local effort with Premier's assistance. On Wednesday, Chief Chuck Wunder said the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital site planned to dispense 200 vaccines each day. On Thursday, Operations Manager Sid McKissock with Premier said the Community Performance & Art Center would distribute 700 vaccines each day. The two sites will operate from Wednesday through Friday. Both locations are drive-thru operations.
McKissock said there were also more than 200 homebound people identified by Pima County and its community partners who Premier is vaccinating in their homes.
And demand is high. Wunder said 2,200 people registered for the Green Valley sites within the first 36 hours. When the registration system went down Wednesday morning, Wunder noted there were still 589 appointments available. The site came back online during the morning, and by noon, only 99 spots at CPAC remained open.
The two sites aren't the first distribution of vaccines in the Green Valley area. Pima County already allocated 1,600 doses over two weeks to United Community Health Centers. A county spokesman said UCHC would receive another 800 doses this week, but the allocations would be on a week-by-week basis, depending on vaccine availability. UCHC's distributions also serve multiple rural and semi-urban areas across southern Pima County.
CPAC and SCVRH represent the county's first large allocation dedicated to the Green Valley area. And Wunder said residents coming through SCVRH on Wednesday were both excited and grateful to get their coronavirus vaccination in Green Valley.
But it didn't come without some issues.
Registration problems
The Green Valley sites rely on the state's registration system.
In a Jan. 7 memo, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry reported the state's system was "cumbersome" and one of the county's most significant challenges when setting up Tucson-based PODs (point of dispensing) for the Phase 1B rollout.
The state system presented challenges for Green Valley's efforts as residents reported problems trying to register, and vaccinators found themselves without service.
"A lot of planning went into this operation, and because of all that planning, I think most everything else has gone really smooth," Wunder said. "Again, I think our only real hitch has to do with that state site and its glitchiness. If we could get that issue addressed right there, I think things would smooth out. But that's not a problem unique to us. That problem is happening around the State of Arizona. So, it's unfortunate."
The state's system impacted McKissock at CPAC as well.
"There have been system issues when it goes down for any reason, that happens," he said. "And so, you lose track of your appointments. You lose track of exactly how many people might be registered. As I've said, we have those back-up systems and being able to do it all on paper if we need to. But we do rely on that state system to be operational."
McKissock said he's aware the state and county are working to fix the system or find alternatives to speed up the process, failing a fix.
Pima County ditched the state's registration in favor of Banner Health's and Tucson Medical Center's systems.
On Wednesday, there were reports of long lines at CPAC despite appointments.
"When it comes to the lines, that comes down purely to people being very keen to get their vaccine," McKissock said. "So, they'll turn up early. Sometimes the queues are just because of processing those people and making sure you're getting them through. We opened the POD this morning, and there were already people lined up at 20 past 6 a.m. for their vaccines."
But he said it's great seeing people enthusiastic about getting their vaccines.
Discounting the 15- or 30-minute post-vaccine observation periods, McKissock said a person should expect a 20-minute process.
"(Appointments) are set up every quarter-hour, which is fine because we run five slots in each POD," he said. "But as you can see, lines occur, and that's just down to people being here early and managing the system."
Relieved recipients
For the most part, residents breathed a sigh in between smiles at SCVRH as they got vaccinated in the community.
Green Valley resident Cathy Stevens said she just squeaked by since she turned 75 a few weeks ago.
"I didn't think I'd be so happy to be 75," she said.
Stevens said she was happy and relieved to have the vaccine administered in Green Valley. Now it's just a matter of waiting on the second dose, she said.
Green Valley resident Beverly Gregory, 84, said she was happy to land an appointment after she never received a response for one at the Tucson-based sites.
Part-time Green Valley resident Curt Jackson, 81, said he was elated to get the vaccine.
"With heart issues, I really needed it," he said.
Jackson spent about five hours online trying to get an appointment in Tucson. He said he finally landed one at Kino Stadium next week but plans to cancel it now.
Vital volunteers
Premier plans to use pop-up POD sites, like those at CPAC and SCVRH, when vaccinating in rural and semi-urban areas.
Premier and Aspen USA – McKissock's employer – partnered around November or December. McKissock said Premier and Aspen set up similar sites for testing during the pandemic. He said his group – Aspen and its Australian parent company – has experience setting up sites in different crisis zones worldwide – including Mosul, Iraq after ISIS and Ebola hotspots.
And Premier uses that experience in setting up pop-up sites.
"We've been able to set these things up from start – sourcing staffing, sourcing equipment and everything else – within 48 to 72 hours," McKissock said.
But much of that depends on getting local staffing and support. In Green Valley, Mckissock said there was no shortage of volunteers stepping forward.
"The volunteers are awesome," he said. "Seriously, I have to give kudos not only to Chuck (Wunder), but also the community. I mean, these people just turn up. They know what they're doing, they're calm, they can relate to the people coming through. Yesterday, for instance, we had people on their feet for close to 12 hours."
Cindy Kroos is a retired nurse with an active license. Kroos retired six years ago, but she has done other nursing-related volunteer work since then.
"Wonderful," Kroos said about being at SCVRH on Wednesday. "It always feels great to be useful. And there are so many of us that have so many talents that are happy to be able to use them."
Kroos and several other retired nurses at the SCVRH POD administered shots to people registered for the vaccine. She credited retired Green Valley nurse Lynne Severe with getting her and the other nurses on the vaccination line.
"She's an amazing leader for this group," Kroos said.
She said Severe started contacting the medical board and county supervisors to make it possible for the RN Group of Green Valley to volunteer in the local PODs.
And it isn't just the nurses. Wunder said local volunteers from the Green Valley Fire Corps, Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers and Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) also helped on-site.
"The SAV has done a marvelous job," he said. "Very grateful for their help with the SAV. Because they're doing the screening with our greeters, and they have probably the toughest job. Because everybody wants it, and we understand that, but we have to stay kind of to the program that we established. So, super Kudos to Commander (Doug) Kenyon and his team."
Wunder said he was impressed by the sheer number of volunteers from all the local organizations who stepped up to make it a smooth-running operation.
Kroos said people arriving for the vaccine seemed relieved and happy to get it and do it in Green Valley.
"We've gotten a lot of thank-yous for what we're doing," she said.