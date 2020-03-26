County health officials are looking to work with the University of Arizona to ramp up coronavirus testing, but they also want people to know the situation is going to get worse before it gets better.
Deputy County Administrator Dr. Francisco Garcia told the Board of Supervisors on Thursday that the county is working with UA to develop testing kits. Garcia said the goal is to have a testing capacity of about 1,000 per week as soon as possible.
The University's Health Sciences Biorepository released a statement Tuesday that they secured enough materials to produce 7,000 kits.
According to UA, kits consist of two critical elements – a swab and a media. It's a lack of these two elements that led to a bottleneck in widespread testing. The University's Bio 5 Institute manufactured the media, which secures the sample.
Garcia said Sonora Quest Laboratories was accepting small batches of the UA-produced kits, but they have since retracted their approval. Garcia said Sonora Quest wants a different set of specifications for the test kits, which they are working on.
Garcia told the board that the Health Department has also been pursuing other avenues in the face of testing kit shortages.
"Up until last Thursday morning (March 19), we were being assured by our supplier that we would be receiving more than 5,000 test kits," he said. "That afternoon, we were informed by them that our order had been canceled. This is happening across the country, where jurisdictions are competing against jurisdictions. And we are competing against the federal and state government in order to procure these valuable and scarce assets."
Garcia said right now, testing is "painfully scarce" because laboratories couldn't process tests, and there aren't supplies to collect samples and transport them to the labs.
County health directors across Arizona prioritized available tests to the sickest people and essential health care personnel, he said.
Higher numbers
Health Department Interim Director Dr. Bob England said people shouldn't panic over significant jumps reported during daily updates.
"I have to caution you not to pay too close attention to one day versus another day because the day before, it wasn't nearly so many," he said. "What's happening is the lab samples are backed up and getting batched. So, you'll see a whole bunch at one time come through. (Pima County is) up to 75 cases and two deaths. This is still just the beginning. This is going to get a lot worse before it gets better no matter what mitigation strategies we undertake."
The Arizona Department of Health Service reported 665 cases with 13 deaths statewide and 102 cases in Pima County on Friday morning. The virus has been reported in 13 of the state's 15 counties, which designates it as "widespread." England said that designation changes the overall message.
"The messaging changes away from, 'Oh, my goodness, I was at this event, and there was one person identified at the event,' to you should assume in any event, in any shopping experience, in any group of people, that somebody there may be infected," he said. "It is going to become very common, and we need to behave like it's all around us, all the time."
England said outbreaks peak and then decline because enough people end up infected that it builds herd immunity.
"It's the same term we use all the time when we're referring to vaccines," he said. "So you won't peak unless either the disease becomes seasonal and goes away for that reason or you have enough herd immunity in order to have fewer people available for it to go to next. And that is very likely to be half of us or more. So this is going to be an infection that is going to be very widespread before it can get better."
Hospital preparedness
Ducey on Thursday ordered Arizona hospitals to increase capacity to prepare for a potential influx of patients due to COVID-19. The order requires hospitals to "increase the amount of hospital bed capacity in the state, take steps to optimize staffing levels and maximize critical resources."
The order also requires hospitals to:
Implement processes to re-route non-critical patients to other providers;
Institute plans to optimize staffing levels;
Increase bed capacity by 50 percent by April 24, with half of that increase implemented by April 10.
Report to ADHS the number of current licensed medical-surgical beds, ICU beds and the amount of increases required under this order.
In addition, the order:
Requires pediatric hospitals to accept patients up to 21 years of age.
Requires Medicaid insurance plans to cover services provided through the expanded capacity and mandates insurers reimburse hospitals provided at rates equal to what would be provided without the expanded capacity.