Pima County has 17 reported coronavirus cases, Arizona has 152, and there have been two deaths in the state, according to figures released Sunday.
The first case in Pima County was announced March 9.
By the numbers:
•Five of those diagnosed in Pima County are hospitalized.
•10 are male, seven female.
•Nine are in the 18-59 age group; eight are age 60 and up.
•Both deaths are in Maricopa County.
•11 of the state’s 15 counties have reported cases. Counties that have not reported cases, along with their county seats: Gila (Globe), Greenlee (Clifton), La Paz (Parker) and Mohave (Kingman).
According to the Pima County Health Department, “As testing capacity continues to increase, Pima County Health Department officials anticipate the number of cases identified to continue to increase.”
Find the most current data at: www.pima.gov/COVID19. Find state data at www.azdhs.gov.
PREVENT IT
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.