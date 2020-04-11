Two facilities in Green Valley are dealing with coronavirus cases.
The Villas at Green Valley has five residents who tested positive. One has respiratory symptoms and the others do not, owner Bobby Larson said Friday. He said the residents are in their rooms, not exposed to others and are doing fine.
He said three caregivers tested positive; one of them is about to return to work after two weeks off.
Larson said they own three homes in Tucson and have had no cases there.
Carl Zimmerman, owner of Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said they had eight cases among their 49 patients on Friday.
“We’re just presuming and treating the entire facility as if everybody is positive,” he said. “We are observing universal precautions on every single patient in the building.”
He said more than 20 workers have tested positive for the virus and none of them had to be hospitalized.
“We’re not unique,” Zimmerman said, adding this is typical in care homes across the state.
They have about 25 long-term residents and have encouraged family to take them home for the duration of the virus.
“I still believe that people are safest when secluded in their own homes,” he said, adding there has been little movement by families to do that.
He said they have one patient left in the sub-acute (rehab) wing, and that person does not have the virus.