For residents of Green Valley, TeleCare provides a much-needed sense of safety and comfort by providing free wake-up phone calls to check in with residents. If someone doesn’t answer, help is on the way fast.
Volunteer Angie Anderson takes the mission of the group, run by Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, to heart and has been a soothing voice to those in the community for about four years.
“I became part of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers because I believed based on observing everything that it is the premier volunteer organization in Green Valley,” she said. “We are able to interface with our superheroes on the front lines, serve a lot of different functions and It's a lot of fun, it's joyous.”
Anderson became a member of the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers in 2016, and has been the manager of TeleCare for two and a half years.
With the spread of coronavirus, TeleCare was not immune to changes in its operations and is now working with a much smaller group of volunteers. They are no longer meeting in their building.
Since March 20, Anderson has taken on calling the 70 residents on TeleCare’s call list each day from her house.
“It's been just great, it really has, and I think that generally the clients are upbeat and positive,” she said. “They are very grateful to have that call every day, though they miss the other volunteers.”
TeleCare’s list grew by four people once changes to life began with COVID-19.
Claudette Haney volunteered at TeleCare for a number of years. She now receives calls herself and says she is thankful for Anderson.
“She is sustaining a service for a lot of people who rely on it and their families rely on it, too,” Haney said. “There are a number of people who have children who don't necessarily call every day but feel good when someone checks in on their family members. So, it’s a service to families as well.”
Haney said Anderson is going above and beyond and considers her a local hero.
Anderson said she loves being a part of such a unique service that helps so many and fills her life with joy.
“It’s only taking me about 45 minutes of time to call everyone and I think it's great for clients,” she said. “It's a routine, it's something they can anticipate.”
When Anderson isn’t doing phone call check-ins with clients, she assists the Sheriff’s Auxiliary by doing patrols. She said her and her husband’s church, Southern Arizona Community Church, plays a huge part in her life.
She’s eager to resume normal operations once SAV Commander Doug Kenyon establishes new guidelines, but will keep making calls every day until that point.
“The Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers TeleCare service offers mutual benefit for volunteers and our clients,” she said. “The early morning routine between 7:30 and 9 a.m. is a great way for both to start the day.”
For more information on TeleCare, visit gvcouncil.org/provider-location/TeleCare or call 520-351-6706.