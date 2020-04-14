Town Hall on hospital

The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce and the Sahuarita Sun are sponsoring a telephonic town hall with Kelly Adams, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.

The town hall will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

To join, call:

•978-990-5049

•PIN: 2407198#

Randy Graf, president and CEO of the chamber, and Dan Shearer, editor of the Green Valley News, will host the town hall. Callers will be muted; if you have a question, email it to: dshearer@gvnews.com, by noon Thursday.

The town hall will last 45 minutes and touch on the hospital’s finances, future and COVID-19 response.