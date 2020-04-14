The Governor’s Office on Tuesday told Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital it’s willing to help keep the doors open during the coronavirus outbreak if it agrees to stipulations that include cuts to executive salaries and opening its books.
Christina Corieri, a senior policy advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey, wrote the two-page letter that was emailed to the hospital.
Among the stipulations:
•While receiving state aid, no payments can be made to any private owners, including Lateral Investment Management, investors, management consultants, shareholders, board members or other consultants.
•All executives “shall take a 20% pay cut” and receive no bonuses or other salary enhancements. Adams said hospital executives have already taken a 30% pay cut.
•The hospital will open its books to the state and provide all financial documents within 24 hours of the request.
•Aid from the state will be paid out weekly, not in a lump sum.
•That the hospital remain in compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) conditions and license requirements “in light of previous violations.” Adams said that is a reference to a $500 fine levied “a couple of months ago” involving an ER doctor who “didn’t read a lab report correctly” and transferred a patient to another hospital who shouldn’t have been moved.
If the hospital agrees to the conditions, the state “will work with you to expeditiously come to an agreement to help keep the hospital open,” Corieri wrote.
Moving forward
“I’m encouraged with what they have put forth,” hospital CEO Kelly Adams said of the letter. The letter doesn’t include a dollar figure, but Adams said they are looking for $3 million.
A spokesman from the governor’s office said the money would be a grant.
Adams said hospital executives would meet late Tuesday and “reach back out to them and see if we can get together and finalize this deal that will really help us out.”
The letter doesn’t address assistance after the virus situation has passed.
Other programs
The letter lays out two state programs that provide money to hospitals — a $5 million fund for critical-access hospitals that Santa Cruz doesn’t qualify for, and Medicaid advance money that will bring in less than $100,000 because less than two percent of patients are on AHCCCS, the state’s Medicaid program.
Corieri notes the hospital received $660,000 from the federal CARES Act on Friday, which Adams confirmed to the Sahuarita Sun. That was part of $30 billion for hospitals based on their share of Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements in 2019.
The Governor’s Office also said it will ensure the hospital has access “in the next 48 hours” to $6.5 million approved as advance Medicare payments. The hospital will have to repay it at 1.5% percent interest.
That money comes from $34 billion provided in the CARE Act for hospitals in the form of advanced Medicare payments. In all, the CARE Act provides $100 billion for hospitals.