The Arizona Department of Health Services will start publishing more detailed coronavirus data starting Sunday, including additional demographics and ZIP codes.
An AZDHS spokesperson confirmed Friday that the state would include the data on the department's website dashboard.
On Thursday, Pima County supervisors asked county administrators if getting such data would be possible, but they were concerned over federal laws on reporting detailed information and providing a false sense of security.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson asked about getting COVID-19 data broken down further to a community level.
Deputy County Administrator Dr. Francsico Garcia said federal privacy laws restrict potentially identifying details that reports, maps or other methods could reveal.
He said the data would be interesting and actionable if they were testing everyone, but since it's representing a smaller fraction of just high-risk people, the data might be less useful.
Supervisor Betty Villegas said she didn't understand why there isn't more geographical COVID-19 case breakdown to a ZIP code level.
She said she was also concerned about getting more detailed reporting that could show potential racial disparities in testing.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said there had been legal challenges to displaying detailed information, including ZIP code level data, as well as other dangers in providing such detailed reporting.
"Our advice has always been that you assume that whoever you're dealing with is infected," he said. "If we then begin to give them information about who is infected, does it give them a false sense of security that will then allow them to lower their guard when they shouldn't."