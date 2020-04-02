Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is prepared to care for all patients coming to the hospital. The hospital has protocols to ensure the safety of any patient presenting for either COVID-19 signs and symptoms or those patients coming to the hospital for other medical conditions.
Patients and staff may only enter the hospital by the Emergency Department entrance. A health care worker greets and screens patients and staff outside the entrance of the ED. The screening will include questions pertaining to the patient’s reason for presenting to the hospital. The person will have their temperature taken and the patient will be observed for cough or other symptoms of COVID-19.
Patients exhibiting symptoms suggesting the potential for coronavirus will immediately be escorted to an external tented patient care area, isolated and an appropriate medical screening exam is performed.
Anybody with the patient will be asked to wait in their vehicle.
Those arriving with other medical conditions will be screened and escorted into a ED treatment location. These will be isolated from patients showing COVID-19 symptoms. Anybody with the patient will be asked to wait in their vehicle as well.
The hospital does not currently provide random (drive-by) COVID-19 testing. If a patient presents with symptoms of COVID-19, a medical provider will assess the patient and if medically necessary, will order testing. Santa Cruz Valley Physician Group is offering telehealth appointments, including COVID-19 assessments. Call 520-393-4863 to schedule your same-day telehealth appointment.
The additional/new protocols minimize risk of exposure for staff and patients.
The hospital does not give medical advice over the phone. If you believe you need to be seen for your illness as an ER patient, drive to the hospital or call 911 if your symptoms are severe.