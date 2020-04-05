Talk of the Town salon owner Jennifer Nash hadn't heard the latest order by Gov. Doug Ducey yet on Friday afternoon, but she wasn't sad to hear it.
Ducey ordered hair salons, nail salons, barber shops and spas to close at 5 p.m. Saturday, but Nash was already planning to close her doors.
"I'm glad he’s finally made this decision because we can't operate within the decreed guidelines from the CDC," she said. "The fury over it in the industry was that he dug in so long."
The Green Valley salon had seen a large number of cancellations because of the spread of COVID-19.
She had been preparing to close Saturday by saving some money and talking with her landlords, who she is thankful to for working with her.
Nash said she and others in the industry were confused over Ducey's original executive order that classified salons as essential services.
"I've been here 30 years and have never been told once we were an 'essential service,' and it's been perplexing to a lot of us," she said. "Part of the problem is hair stylists and salon owners have gotten no guidance from the State Board of Cosmetology on any of this."
In Sahuarita and Green Valley several salons had already temporarily closed, and some hairdressers had volunteered to stop seeing clients until the situation improves.
Others were hanging in there despite a steep drop in customers.
Hair stylists
Green Valley hair stylist Linda Bleisch chose to stop seeing clients before the order to protect herself and them.
“After I realized states are going to close down, I guess it hit me and I kind of think I had my own head in the sand watching the activities and attitude, not just in Green Valley, but in my industry,” she said. “I don't want to get sick, get in the hospital with people on respirators and possibly expose myself to the virus just for a haircut.”
Bleisch said the salon environment makes it almost impossible to socially distance or completely sanitize the area. Though she has seen salons distance people in the lobby, she said blow dryers are constantly circulating skin, hair and tissue into the air.
She believes salons are a non-essential service and disagreed with Ducey’s earlier decision to let them remain open.
“We might have to wait four weeks for a haircut, it's just an ego problem,” she said. “Medical professionals and volunteers are busting their humps and we’re getting our hair and nails done pretending what's the big deal.”
“Getting your nails done is a luxury, not essential.”
Lisa-Yvette Yrigoyen is a Sahuarita resident who owns a salon in Northwest Tucson. She had already closed her doors for safety reasons and signed a petition to close beauty services before the latest order.
"The reason why I was petitioning was to remove salons off the executive order so that we could safely and responsibly do our part and follow the safety requirements of the CDC by abiding by the social distance of six feet away from anyone," she said. "We can’t possibly keep our distance when our hands are in our clients' hair the entire time."
She was glad to hear the news Friday since she believes the beauty industry is a non-essential service during the pandemic.
"Getting your hair cut and color shouldn’t be a priority when so many are dying because of COVID-19," she said. "We need to stay home to stop the spread of this virus."
Salons
Zeta Hair & Day Spa in Sahuarita Palms Plaza had already closed temporarily before the latest order.
In a message to supporters Monday, the salon announced it will pause services until April 30 in an effort to keep staff and customers safe.
“We are truly grateful and blessed to have such a strong community,” the message on Facebook read. “The health and safety of our clients, staff and their families is always and will continue to be our number one priority.
Green Valley Robin’s Nest had already planned on closing April 6. Owner Paula Payne said they have lost three-quarters of their business.
“Many of our customers are deciding to ride it out. Like the rest of us, they’re getting anxious,” she said. “We want to wait and see what this virus does.”
Several other local salons that also decided to close before the latest order included American Hair Family Cutters and Experiences Salon and Spa.
The chain salons in town had already closed including both Great Clips locations, Supercuts at Madera Marketplace and SmartStyle in Walmart.
Barber shops
Three barber shops in the area weren't happy to hear the news.
Martin Ramirez has owned Continental Barbers for seven years.
“It’s quiet,” he says when asked how business has been the past three weeks.
College pennants and police department patches line the walls and he’s watching a cable health channel. He’s been open since 8 a.m., but it’s nearly 9:45 before his first customer walks in Wednesday.
He used to do 40 haircuts a day; he’s down to about 15 now.
Ducey’s decision Friday to close him down has him wondering how he’s going to pay his bills, but he says he’ll get through it.
Dried up overnight
Harry Meyer has owned Green Valley Barber Shop for 20 years and says the shop has been in Green Valley Village since it opened in the mid-60s.
He says they went from about 40 haircuts a day to five, almost overnight. Now, it’s zero.
He was surprised when he learned Friday that he’d have to close a day later.
“Oh, boy,” he said. “They’re going to have to get this economy going again before much longer. They’ve got to start putting this thing back together.”
The proclamation puts him and five contract barbers out of work.
Mari Mendoza is one of them. She’s been a barber nearly 48 years.
“We just try to think that summer started early,” she said two days before Ducey’s decision. “We know we’re going to survive this, Harry. We will survive.”
Meyer said he’s checking out federal assistance plans and hopes it can help.
“I’ll just have to see if there are any of these loans … to help us out.”
Marcell Quintero cuts hair at 3-1/2 Barbers in Green Valley.
He has five children and has been concerned about dwindling business over the past three weeks.
“We’re keeping our measurements,” he said of social distancing. “It’s not crowded in here.”
He said they’ve cut back to two barbers during the week, clean every time somebody leaves a chair and use masks and gloves. He says most customers sit in their vehicles until it’s their turn in the chair.
“Now, I’m worried,” he said.