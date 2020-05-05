Following Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest directions to the state, the Town of Sahuarita announced it will reopen city hall and all city facilities Friday, as well as start in-person services for the public.
Mayor Tom Murphy said the decision was based on data about the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 declining as well as Ducey’s recent order that allows retail, salons, barber shops and restaurants to reopen with guidelines and restrictions this week.
“We tried to be in as much alignment with the governor as possible, as we are a subdivision of the state, he sets the parameters of it,” he said. “The second part of it is I'm on a daily call with the county watching the numbers. The cases have been steadily declining.”
Murphy said safety is always the town’s top priority, but he is also keeping in mind the livelihood of struggling businesses and residents, especially when aid programs like Paycheck Protection loans didn’t serve every business in need of help in the area.
“It weighs heavily on me when the PPP has flowed, as well as unemployment, slower than we all hoped and that does come from bandwidth capability,” he said. “It doesn't shock me that PPP didn't go as smoothly with the vast numbers but each one of those slow numbers is a business or family with rent due, utilities due on the first of April and May.”
Murphy said that when it came it to the decision to reopen they made it as much of a team effort as possible. Typically, most of the conversations on the topic have been between him and Town Manager Kelly Udall, along with the town’s attorney when needed.
There will be some delays in town activities and certain amenities returning to the town. Time will tell when it comes to beginning programs or bringing back events and the Town will continue to look to guidance on social gatherings.
They will also implement additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures.
Murphy also wants to gauge when residents feel comfortable returning to large scale events like Fiesta Sahuarita, and knows the comfort of residents will play a part in how businesses reopen.
“Restaurants can open up but if patrons don't feel comfortable they won't return,” he said. “One of my concerns has to do a lot with the capacity perspective. Does it still pencil for them to be a business when the design footprint they’re using to open up is how many lunch and dinner patrons they have, their average cash flow and if we go too far it will be difficult for them to still pay their rent, employees and utilities if their base is down to half capacity.”
Murphy said all town staff will be returning to work in the building and the goal is to get people back to normal operating procedures. However, they will work with staff who aren’t ready to come back into the office yet.
“We did put it out there that if anybody has other circumstances to be in touch with their department heads, they may be in a caretaker status taking care of someone vulnerable,” he said. “They might still have the ability to perform some of their functions (from home).”
Murphy said during the closure of the town hall and town facilities, most employees were working from home. Some staff who were still working in the building at points were Udall, the mayor, occasionally a communications employee for videos to the public, some maintenance workers and Parks and Recreation Department staff.
Overall, Murphy is comforted by Ducey’s latest directions, the downward trends of cases and deaths, the availability of hospital beds and ventilators in the state and the residents’ willingness to follow proper safety guidelines.
“I have a lot of faith and have been observant of how residents are complying with social distance, the wearing of masks,” he said. “I have faith in the will and willingness of residents to cooperate with us.”
The next town council meeting is on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.