Since April 2, the Sahuarita Food Bank has been assisted by 10 members of the Army National Guard activated by Gov. Doug Ducey throughout the state for food related COVID-19 relief.
The government is set to end this activation near the end of the June, and the food bank is making a plea to Ducey to keep this essential help going as the need for local families and volunteers to serve them continues during the summer.
Food bank board member Ann Striker said the governor can choose to extend the activation at the food bank.
“We are very concerned as we’re getting into the hot months and our number of clients has doubled,” she said. “With so many new clients every month we're trying to be proactive about what we do. We’ve just been delighted with the Guard, raring to go and help with anything.”
Executive Director Carlos Valles said the food bank is serving about 300 families weekly and has gained a number of new clients as a result of the pandemic.
“I have talked to many clients over the phone who have lost jobs, had their hours reduced, amongst other things,” he said. “For some, it's like they’ve had a rainstorm, one issue compounded by another.”
Though their client base has doubled, their volunteer force has dramatically decreased since COVID-19.
Valles said they currently have 18 rotating volunteers, down from 40 to 45 pre-pandemic. Typically, they need 22 people on food distribution days.
“It’s understandable that they (volunteers) didn't want to come during this as most are 65 or 70 plus,” he said. “It’s been difficult to get volunteers who can lift, be out in the sun and do many other tasks we ask them to do.”
With the new drive-through system the food bank implemented, the National Guard has provided much-needed help by doing the majority of physical work and loading cars in the heat. Valles said they show up at 7 a.m. to help set up and handle a lot of the work that is simply not possible for all their volunteers.
Volunteer Henne Queisser fully supports the continued assistance of the National Guard.
“In an effort to limit in-person contact, all food is now boxed up and placed directly into clients’ cars,” she said. “The Guard have been doing much of the heavy lifting that this entails and which many of us older volunteers are unable to do."
Striker said they are working to prove to the governor how needed an extension of the Guard’s service is for Sahuarita.
“What can we do to get Gov. Ducey to understand some places are still using volunteers to run operations and we need younger folks but live in an area where there are not as many,” she said. “We want to get Ducey to step up to the plate. Up until now the federal government was paying the Guard, and if Ducey decided to extend this, the state will have to pick it up.”
Striker is enlisting the help of the alliance4action, a local activist group, and an OLLI class she is part of to help write letters to the governor to show why help by the Guard is still needed after June.
“We don't know or care who you are or where you come from, if you live in our county or Southern Arizona we’re there to feed people and kids, and that need is continuing as families are still out of work,” she said. “When we activate a mailing campaign, sometimes we can bring change or shine a light on something.”
While Striker said they have received great support from the Town of Sahuarita and Pima County and that she is urging the community to make calls, faxes or emails to the governor's office as well to help support their efforts.
“If the governor’s office sees a big onslaught of calls about our little town and the food bank, a staffer will call,” she said. “We have 10 guards-people, 8 to 9 hours a week, and it’s not a tremendous amount of money to pay them, but the difference it will make is tremendous.”
Valles said there are still many unknowns ahead and it's important to keep the Guard on board.
“It's going to be very difficult for us to operate without their support," he said.