Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued the following guidelines for further opening businesses and information releases for care homes:
FRIDAY, MAY 8
Cosmetologists and barber shops can resume appointment-based services.
They must establish safety protocols and best practices that include face coverings for employees and customers.
Among protocols:
• Maintain physical distancing to the extent possible.
•Provide and require employees to wear masks when possible.
•For salon treatments that require touching someone’s face, provide and require employees to wear gloves when possible.
MONDAY, MAY 11
Restaurants and coffee shops may resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures in place.
The operators must establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including enacting physical distancing policies, limiting the number of diners and following protocols as directed by the CDC, the United States Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration and ADHS
Among the protocols:
•Limiting parties to no more than 10.
•Operate with reduced occupancy and capacity based on the size of the business location with special attention to limiting areas where customers and employees can congregate.
•Implement comprehensive sanitation protocols, including increased sanitation schedules for bathrooms.
•Continue to provide options for delivery or curbside service even if a location offers dine-in.
•Implement symptom screening for employees prior to the start of their shift.
•Consider offering masks to wait and host staff.
•Avoid instances where customers serve their own food.
RETAIL BUSINESS
Starting May 4, non-essential retail businesses were allowed to sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service or curbside delivery provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures.
Starting May 8, retail businesses can resume expanded in-person operations permitted they implement social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services.
CARE HOMES
The governor also issued an Executive Order requiring expanded reporting of COVID-19-related information to residents of long-term care facilities, as well as their next of kin and guardians and prospective residents.
Residents, next of kin and guardians must be notified of deaths or diagnosed cases of COVID-19 at the facility within 24 hours of confirmation.
They also must divulge that information to prospective residents and their families.