The Quail Creek Property Owners Association told homeowners in a May 18 email that an employee has tested positive for Covid-19, but it has declined to release much more than that.
The Community Update that hit in-boxes Monday said the employee is not on the property and “has been advised to comply with quarantine recommendations.”
After several emails, a public relations firm representing Quail Creek told the Green Valley News that “employees who have been in close contact with the employee who tested positive for Covid-19 have been advised to follow CDC guidelines. Due to CDC and EEOC guidance and protocols for employee confidentiality, the Quail Creek POA cannot disclose further details about the employee who tested positive or whether any other employees are getting tested.”
The Green Valley News was unable to find any EEOC or CDC guidance or protocols that restrict sharing information on whether employees in an environment where a positive case has been detected are being tested.
Quail Creek’s PR firm, Evolve PR and Marketing, did not answer an emailed request Friday to provide those regulations.
It has been standard practice for companies not to disclose the identity of a Covid-19 patient, but they routinely share practices they’ve implemented to keep employees and the public safe.
Despite requests from several residents who contacted the Green Valley News and shared emails from management, Quail Creek has not disclosed where the employee works, contact levels with the public, or whether Quail Creek has attempted to contact residents who may have come into contact with the employee. They also have not disclosed whether there have been other cases among employees.
Howard Rosenberg, a 15-year resident of Quail Creek, contacted the Quail Creek POA after receiving the email.
He said his questions about contact tracing went unanswered and the email back from manager David Jones appeared to be a form letter that addressed several topics he didn’t ask about.
“They changed the topic when they didn’t want to answer the question,” he said.
Jones didn’t return an email and phone request for an interview.
Rosenberg said he wants to know where the employee worked and has concerns because his wife has a compromised immune system. He said a follow-up email he sent to Jones on Thursday has not been answered.