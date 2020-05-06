Sen. Martha McSally flew across the country Tuesday with President Trump. They were headed to a Honeywell plant in Phoenix that makes N95 masks. We caught up with her Wednesday. Some answers are edited for brevity.
What did you talk to the president about on Air Force One?
“He was there with his national security adviser (Robert O’Brien) so we talked extensively about China and tools in our tool kit moving forward and working with our allies in order to hold China accountable.”
(Other topics: Native American issues, innovations out of Arizona companies, “Honeywell being one example of it.”)
Holding China accountable about everything in general or the coronvavirus in particular?
“Yes, all of the above. I think those of us who have been in national security for a long time have known that China is a rising threat and what we’ve seen in the last few months is not all of a sudden — that they are a Communist, totalitarian regime, that they have been on a several-decade path through sort of a soft-power approach to replace us as the leader of the world. They’ve been deliberate about it, they’ve put out plans on it that are publicly available, people can read them, they’ve been executing on it, everything from building islands in the South China Sea to stealing our intellectual property…
“Right now they’ve got Chinese-owned companies that are running public transportation in some American cities and counties, which is extremely reckless — we had a hearing on this before the pandemic hit in the Banking Committee. Those of who have been studying national security … have known that China is our biggest threat, and their menacing behavior is a very serious threat to us. In a lot of ways, we’ve allowed some of it to happen as far as our laissez faire attitude into how they were allowed into the World Trade Organization and just how they’ve taken advantage of so much of … outsourcing over the years.
“So now we find ourselves in a position where we’re in a pandemic and our PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is made in China and our medicines are made in China and our rare-earth minerals that we need for making military planes is in China and I think people are realizing, why are we allowing ourselves to be dependent on China for something as important as our health and our national security?
“So I think this has been a wakeup call for a lot of people who have not been focused on China for all these years but this is certainly not a surprise to me, and their reckless, dangerous behavior for this coronavirus and the pandemic certainly needs to be dealt with as well.”
Regarding the coronavirus, was China more bumbling or deliberate?
“Normally when you have something that breaks out you let the scientists in and you study ‘patient zero,’ you study the samples, you have transparency and you work with the best minds in the world in order to address it.
“What they did, as far as we can tell, we don’t know who ‘patient zero’ is, they destroyed samples, they silenced doctors — some of them disappeared — they kicked out journalists. It reminds me a lot of Chernobyl. This is what Communist regimes do when something that they don’t like happening is happening. They try to shut it down and cover it up. Lie to their own people and lie to the world. We don’t know exactly the origins…
“Our sense is they knew they had a problem on their hands. They shut down travel in and out of Wuhan province to the rest of China but they didn’t shut it down to the rest of the world. Then it appears… they were hoarding PPE at the time so it looks like from the reporting that we have that they knew they had a problem on their hands, they lied to their own people, they lied to the world, they tried to take advantage of it.
“Now, they’ve been on a non-stop propaganda, disinformation campaign both internally and globally and, unfortunately, some people are parroting it, including the World Health Organization, but also some of the mainstream media. I think people need to wake up to what’s going on here.”
Nearly $3 trillion in bailout money. Are you happy with how it’s being spent, how it’s being tracked and would you vote to approve more?
“We were facing this unprecedented challenge… we knew speed was really the most important attribute. We needed to get immediate cash relief quickly out to the people, the families and out to small businesses in order to stop a massive calamity… Speed and the federal government are not normally in the same sentence but we chose speed in this case because many people in Arizona, as you know, live paycheck to paycheck, and suddenly, no paycheck was coming in… That was our mindset when we passed, specifically, the CARES Act — speed. We also need people to act in good faith.
“We need people to be selfless, just like asking people to take only what you need when you to the grocery store, same thing with these programs… We knew that it was not going to be perfect when you choose speed. If you wanted to choose perfection, we’d still be sitting here writing the legislation, and one dollar wouldn’t have gone out the door yet.
“We’ve now put $600 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As that was initially being executed you saw some of the concerns with that — I voiced some concerns — of people taking advantage of it who maybe were not acting in good faith or with selflessness. They’ve got until May 7 to give the money back if they felt like under the new understanding that they probably shouldn’t have gotten access to it…
“It looks like in this second traunch of PPP, the average loan last time I checked was under $100,000. So those very small businesses who really need the support, I’m hearing also anecdotally from constituents, are getting more access in this traunch than they felt like they did in the first traunch. So, it’s not perfect but we needed to get cash out there fast and we’re hearing every single day from more small businesses who have been given the lifeline from PPP and that’s exactly what we were trying to do.”
Would you be in favor of more aid for businesses through different means?
“$3 trillion is a lot of resources that have gone out there so let’s see how it’s going. The best thing to replace the federal support is an appropriate, safe return to economic activity that brings in the revenue naturally.”
(McSally is open to seeing if additional flexibility is warranted. For example, she supports loan forgiveness for purchase of PPE. She also backs more flexibility for state, local and tribal funding to pay for public safety.)
Arizona looks to be opening up soon. How has the state handled the pandemic?
“I think governor’s doing a good job. I think he’s taken a very measured approach. He got hit by some on his approach early on for being measured in the stay-at-home order and how it was impacted. When you’re in a leadership position, you’re always going to be criticized… I trust Arizonans to make their decisions. You see in some other states they think it has to be draconian and everything has to be ordered by a government entity. We’re Arizonans. We’re independent spirits, we take care of each other, we’re responsible. So, as things do open up, if you are vulnerable or you’re not comfortable going to one of those activities, you don’t have to go. You have a choice. If you don’t want to open your business back up for one reason or another, you don’t have to.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci will be testifying before a Senate panel. If you were on the panel, what would you want to know from him?
“We engage with him and the task force all the time so I ask him questions all the time. His expertise is critical at a time like this, Dr. (Deborah) Birx as well. In our previous conversations we talked about antibody testing and the importance of us having a more targeted approach to protecting the vulnerable and allowing people to have a higher situational awareness of the virus as it is spread through our communities.
“His understanding and the other experts’ understanding of this virus has evolved over the last several months. So as we get more and more research on the virus it really helps to understand how it might behave and how we can best continue to protect the vulnerable and identify therapies as we race, obviously, for a vaccine.”
Does it bother you that he is not being allowed to testify in front of the House?
“I’m concerned about the politicization of this. You see Democrat governors who generally are working very well with the White House. This is like a World War II, post-9/11, this is a pandemic that we’re all facing together. And when I’m back in Arizona people are united and working with each other to solve this problem because they know we’re all in it together. When you see the Democrat governors, except for every once in a while they take a swipe at each other because that’s what they do, they’re working very well with the White House because governors are responsible for their states, they’re executives, they’re responsible for people.
“But what we see unfortunately coming out with (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer is there’s just political opportunism, they’re just trying to figure out how they can use this to hurt the president and gain power. So it’s not a serious effort, unfortunately, that we’ve seen out of Speaker Pelosi, it’s very disappointing and it’s not where America is right now. It’s extremely tone deaf as to where the rest of America is right now which is, we’re all in this together, we’re all going to work together, we’re all acting in good faith… This is not a time to be plotting the demise of your president when he’s in the middle of leading a pandemic.”
Would you ever consider a position in the administration?
(Laughs) “My focus is on the Senate and serving Arizona.”