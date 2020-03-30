We spoke with Kelly Adams, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, on Monday evening.
Q: One of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Orders last week required hospitals to brace for a surge in patients. How has SCVRH prepared?
A: Adams said an internal study concluded the hospital can meet or exceed the governor’s requirements. They can increase capacity by 25 percent by April 12, and by 50 percent by April 24, he said.
They’ll do it in some cases by doubling up rooms on one wing and by converting pre- and post-op areas to ICU beds. All 49 beds at the hospital are currently single occupant.
Q: What about staffing?
A: “We are in good position right now,” he said. The governor ended all elective surgeries and hospitals across the state have seen an average 45 percent drop in visits to the Emergency Room. Walk-ins simply have dropped off. “People are deferring their own maintenance,” Adams said.
Why? “I wouldn’t attempt to answer that question,” he said. “All hospitals are experiencing that downturn in business.”
“We’ll need more nurses when we get there (the surge of patients). That will be the next challenge. We’ve lined up staffing contracts for nurses and contracts for additional physicians. Now it’s just a matter of when the virus will really hit Arizona. We’re just in the beginning stages right now.”
Q: Ventilators and face masks?
A: The hospital has five ventilators and is looking for more.
“We have sufficient N95 respirators and surgical masks for daily use,” he said. That could change in coming weeks, he said.
He said cloth masks that have been donated to the hospital might be used to go over the others to prevent soiling. They have more than enough of those now but it could be a different story in three weeks. “We’re most appreciative of those who made them.”
Q: What’s the rundown on coronavirus caseload at the hospital?
A: Adams said they’ve seen no coronavirus deaths at the hospital and one confirmed case of the disease. They have had several presumptive cases that have come back negative.
They currently have six patients hospitalized who have been tested but not confirmed. He said it had been taking labs four or five days to get results back but they are busier now, so it’s up to seven days.
“A lot of times if these patients get well, they’ll be discharged,” he said. “If they get well, they weren’t positive.”
He said they are screening four or five patients every day in the ER for the virus. If a patient has symptoms, the state or county makes the call on whether they’ll be tested. It’s not the hospital’s decision.
Q: So we can’t come to the hospital to get a random coronavirus test?
A: No. “This county is not set up for drive-by (random) testing yet,” Adams said. “We have sufficient test kits for those who are exhibiting symptoms,” but not enough for random testing.
Q: How bad could this get?
A: The worst is yet to come. “We’re nowhere near in it yet,” he said. “We’ve just barely scratched the surface, unfortunately. That’s not a kind thing to say, but there’s still a lot more to come.”
He said experts have told hospitals to brace for about six weeks of big caseloads starting very soon, and that they could still be seeing cases coming in on a smaller scale four or five months from now.
Q: Other than this, how is the hospital?
A: Still treating pneumonia, fractures and other common cases, he said. “The regular, normal business is routinely going on. This extra variable of COVID-19 is causing us to staff different… and make the community well aware that this hospital is in a good position to lead them through this virus.”