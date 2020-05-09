Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday gave the go-ahead for barber shops and salons to open Friday and r…
Pima County wants to flesh out the state's guidelines for restaurants as dine-in service resumes Monday.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to reopen restaurant dine-in service came suddenly, and the state's accompanying guidelines lacked specificity.
"When you look at the standards from the governor, there are some specific statements that are mandatory and then there's some that are pretty generic," he said. "Our best practices kind of give some specificity to those generic statements."
The county is putting together a set of 17 best practices expands on those put forward by Ducey and the state.
"We felt that it would be appropriate to develop these best practices to give the public the highest degree of confidence in going back into a restaurant and considering it safe to be there," Huckelberry said.
According to Huckelberry, the county must conform to the state's rules and regulations. As a result, it can't enforce its standards independently over Ducey's guidelines, which makes the county's best practices voluntary.
However, the county plans to give establishments that comply with the standards a badge to display. The county also will publish a list of those establishments on its website for the public to view, Huckelberry said.
The county's Back-to-Business Task Force's subcommittee on restaurants and bars is reviewing the county's guidelines. Huckelberry said it would be challenging to have the guidelines ready for Monday's reopening, but they would continue to evolve and remain in place until around the end of the year.
"We'll finalize those on Monday," he said. "And, obviously, we'll see varying degrees of coordination and compliance."
Determining compliance would be a mix of Health Department inspections and the honor system, Huckelberry said.
There wouldn't be dedicated inspections to check for best practices compliance, but the county would include checking adherence as part of the routine health code inspections.
While many of the best practices are similar to Ducey's guidelines, the county takes a more direct approach with its wording and sets specific standards.
Huckelberry said the occupancy standard is an example where the county provides more specifics than the state.
Ducey's guideline on occupancy states, "operate with reduced occupancy and capacity based on the size of the business location with special attention to limiting areas where customers and employees can congregate."
The county's states, "indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower."
Huckelberry said the county is conducting a survey online to gather public feedback on its guidelines.
So far, the results have been overwhelmingly positive, he said.
"Just looking at the 4,000-plus responses already, almost every one of them is carrying an 'extremely important' response," he said. "We were a little surprised in the initial responses were seeing. We obviously expected them not to think a few of those are very important, but looking at the responses, it's looking like every one of them is ending up extremely important."
The public support for the best practices so far shows the task force's recommendations were good, he said.
The survey is available on the county's Back-to-Business Task Force webpage.
Huckelberry said the survey would remain open until Wednesday, and the county will publish the results.