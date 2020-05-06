If restrictions were lifted later this month how long would it take you to be comfortable socializing, shopping, going to a restaurant and doing other things like you did before the pandemic?
Cassie Burruel: A few months because I don’t think we’re going to be OK quickly. This didn’t come on suddenly and it won’t go away quickly.
Rod Jarmin: A month or more if there is scientific information it’s OK.
Russ Stowers: I’d wait until I got immunity.
Karen Poore: A month or more.
Jack and Terri Syverson: Terri said, right away with Jack commenting ‘It’s serious, but I don’t trust the numbers.’