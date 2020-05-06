If restrictions were lifted later this month how long would it take you to be comfortable socializing, shopping, going to a restaurant and doing other things like you did before the pandemic?

Cassie Burruel

Cassie Burruel

Cassie Burruel: A few months because I don’t think we’re going to be OK quickly. This didn’t come on suddenly and it won’t go away quickly.

Rod Jarmin

Rod Jarmin

Rod Jarmin: A month or more if there is scientific information it’s OK.

Russ Stowers

Russ Stowers

Russ Stowers: I’d wait until I got immunity.

Karen Poore

Karen Poore

Karen Poore: A month or more.

Jack and Terri Syverson

Jack and Terri Syverson

Jack and Terri Syverson: Terri said, right away with Jack commenting ‘It’s serious, but I don’t trust the numbers.’

COMPILED BY ELLEN SUSSMAN

Tags

Load comments