More than 200 people received an email Thursday alerting them of a potential coronavirus exposure at an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute-University of Arizona classroom in Green Valley.
According to the email, OLLI-UA was notified that a member in a Mark Twain class in Room 205 on March 11 is presumed positive for the coronavirus.
The email said the person has not been tested but has been told by a doctor to “self-quarantine at home and assume they have the illness given symptoms and the fact they had recently returned from traveling to a hot spot state.”
University of Arizona spokesman Chris Sigurdson said the email was sent immediately after OLLI leadership was notified that the individual was ill, about a week after the class. OLLI had planned to suspend classes prior to the notification did so March 12.
“The space has not been used since and was thoroughly disinfected by cleaning staff,” Sigurdson said of the classroom. “Given the age groups OLLI primarily serves, they were already cleaning and disinfecting classrooms per CDC guidance.”
OLLI sent the alert to the 31 people signed up for the class. They also notified anyone registered for any class in Room 205 that day.
“There were about 205 people in the four classes and the email was sent to each one,” Sigurdson said. “Not everyone was present that day — many members were electing to stay home and were already social-distancing.”
Sigurdson said any exposure was limited to that one day of classes.
Pima County has eight confirmed cases as of Friday but that doesn't include presumed positive case at OLLI. The state had its first death on Friday, a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. OLLI staff is working remotely but can be reached at 520-626-9039 via voicemail.
Bridge tournament
At least 18 bridge players from Green Valley attended a tournament in Tucson from March 2-8, where a player later tested positive for coronavirus.
The player, Doug Couchman, went public and said he developed symptoms three days after the tournament ended.
Two Green Valley players at the tournament said they found out about Couchman immediately from organizers and haven't noticed any symptoms.
One of the players said he and his wife played at the same table as Couchman toward the beginning of the tournament March 3. He said neither he nor his wife have been tested but they haven't had symptoms.
"We're not in a panic situation," he said. "Other than not socializing, life is pretty normal here."
Another local bridge player said it wasn't comforting to find out another player had contracted COVID-19, but he was pleased with how quickly he was notified.
"As soon as the bridge organization, American Contract Bridge League, basically got the word, they put it out immediately to everybody involved," he said. "The fact that it happened wasn't very reassuring, but I was certainly impressed with how fast they got the word out."