Food banks in Sahuarita, Amado and Green Valley are seeing a surge in demand, especially for the basics.
All have had increases in the number of families they serve, fewer volunteers than normal and major overhauls to the way their food distributions operate.
Green Valley and Amado
Debby Acuña, manager of the Community Food Bank’s Amado and Green Valley Resource Centers, said they’re no longer able to accept food donations from the public as part of their efforts to keep clients, volunteers and staff safe.
The direction came from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the larger nonprofit organization the two locations fall under.
“The food we receive from USDA for the Emergency Food Assistance Program comes from sources which are able to produce, package and ship while observing quarantine regulations to protect health and safety,” Acuña said. “Our food supplies have remained sufficient for the need even though there has been an increase in client visits.”
Acuña said there has been a 20 percent increase in clients, especially those who have never used the food bank.
Typically, Green Valley’s branch, which has been cut to three days a week, has about 1,400 clients a month. March is on track to see more than 1,650 visits.
The Amado location’s hours were reduced to two days a week in August after re-evaluating the need but has since reduced operations to one day in response to the coronavirus.
While they are low on some basics, like bread, Acuña said their supply of food from the USDA has been enough to sustain their clients.
Locations have changed the model of their food pickup to better protect everyone. Tape has been added in the parking lot at Green Valley to ensure clients keep distance between each other and they are checking people in at a service window.
Rather than clients walking through the building to select their own items, volunteers bring out pre-loaded shopping carts right to them.
A number of regular volunteers have stopped working amid health concerns for themselves or others, but they still have about 120 available volunteers. They have been able to remain efficient with a smaller number of volunteers because their operation model has changed.
The best way people can help is through financial donations, which will enable the food bank to bring in more shelf-stable food items.
“All of these measures from encouraging financial donations in lieu of food, reducing hours and changing our distribution models are in direct response to the current health crisis facing our neighbors and our country,” Acuña said.
“Our goal is to serve the food insecure in our communities while taking measures to protect the health and safety of all.”
Sahuarita Food Bank
The Sahuarita Food Bank is also seeing an increase in demand.
Executive Director Carlos Valles said typically they average about 180 families a week but last week they served 300. He anticipated that is what they would see this week and in coming weeks.
“It’s a big, big jump,” he said. “A lot of people have been laid off and we are providing a service they weren’t using before. It’s been a lot of new people from the community that have been let go because they were in those service-industry types of jobs.”
Their biggest needs are shelf-stable foods like canned items, pastas, cereals, peanut butter and anything else that they can maintain on the shelf.
Valles said the majority of their food supply comes from community donations, which they continue to accept, and financial donations are also a big help as it helps to purchase shelf stable food.
They implemented a drive-up system March 14. Clients drive up, receive a number and a team of volunteers puts their order together based on the size of the family. Carts are brought out to vehicles where volunteers or staff load the car.
Families are allowed to come twice a month.
Valles said they are not only facing a higher need, they have fewer volunteers to work with. Where they usually have 40 to 45 volunteers, they are now down to about 12 to 15 for a food distribution day.
“I'd like to get a contingency of some back-ups because we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “We’re doing more with less and there's some things that work better with less people but there's some things you just need more people.”
They are looking for volunteers who can comfortably lift, pull, load and stand on their feet for a number of hours at time.
Valles said volunteers, food donations and financial donations are important for them to continue serving the growing need.
“This is when we can be strong as a community together,” he said.