Dr. Linh C. Nguyen of Surprise is with SIPMD, a network of doctor groups that provides on-site services to older patients in Pima and Maricopa counties. He came to Green Valley over the weekend to help administer COVID-19 antibody and swab tests.
Nguyen, an emergency room-certified doctor and family physician, will send a team back this weekend for more testing. Earlier, he did 1,600 tests for Native Americans in Whiteriver.
Nguyen now wants to target churches and temples, which are major gathering spots, and recently obtained 3,500 serology tests for that effort, with the guidance of the Arizona Department of Health Services. The tests are open to anybody.
Here’s what we know about the tests and what you will see if you go this weekend.
What did the first weekend of test results find?
SIPMD gave 734 antibody (serology) tests over two days at Green Valley Baptist Church (average wait time was about 90 minutes).
The test is a finger prick to draw blood which is then read by a lab specialist a few minutes later, on-site.
What does this test show?
A serology test detects antibodies, which your body produces in response to an infection. This test can determine whether you’ve had COVID-19 in the past, though timing could affect the result.
It is testing for two antibodies:
•IgM: The presence of this antibody means your body could be currently infected or you recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
•IgG: Your body produces this antibody within seven to 10 days after symptoms begin for COVID-19, and they remain in the body after the infection has passed. These antibodies indicate you might have had the virus in the recent past; it is unknown how much defense these antibodies might provide against reinfection.
What if the antibody test is positive?
Of those tested in Green Valley, 13 people had positive results and showed symptoms. They were given the swab test (also called a PCR test).
“For most people, it can be very uncomfortable. Half the stick goes into your nose (nasal passage),” Nguyen said. “You have to go all the way back to the wall to get a good test.”
This is for people who have presented symptoms or have had a positive antibody test. The swabs are sent to an FDA-approved lab in Prescott. Results were due early this week on the tests in Green Valley, but Nguyen said it’s highly likely they will all return positive for COVID-19, and the clients were asked to quarantine while awaiting results.
Thirteen would be less than a 1.8 percent positive-test result. The current antibody positive test result in Arizona is 3 percent.
“Green Valley has a low infection rate compared to others, but it’s there,” he said.
What if I tested negative?
If you tested negative and were showing no symptoms, your chance of having COVID-19 at that moment is almost zero, Nguyen said.
However, it’s possible you have the virus but are still in the incubation period and the test didn’t pick it up.
The incubation period is the time between exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms. This could be four to 14 days, during which you could be contagious. Watching your symptoms is crucial.
If the swab better determines if one is infected, why doesn’t everybody get it done?
Several reasons, including that swabs are in short supply. He brought 200 of them with him to Green Valley. Nguyen also says your clinical history is more important than a test result.
“Clinical history is everything. The key is clinical history,” he said.
If you haven’t traveled in the last month, haven’t been around anybody who has come down with the virus, have been quarantining and have no symptoms, there’s no reason to swab, he said.
It’s an “extremely uncomfortable” test, he said.
What if there’s a chance somebody has the virus — perhaps was exposed to somebody with it— but is showing no symptoms? Should they be swabbed?
Nguyen used an example of a family he saw Sunday to answer that.
There were five family members and they all looked great, had no symptoms and tested negative with the antibody test. However, their son recently was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized for three days. He was about to be discharged. Given how recent the son came down with the virus, the entire family could have it even though they had negative antibody results Sunday. Nguyen told them to go home, quarantine, sanitize everything and if they had symptoms this week, return to the church for the swab test this weekend or go to a doctor.
Their clinical history points to the obvious: They have been exposed and very likely could get the virus.
A swab test on Sunday likely would have given the same results as the antibody test: Negative, because it still may have been in the incubation period. So why use valuable swabs — and put a 1-year-old child through a grueling swab test? Wait to see what develops during the week, then act, he says.
Randi’s story
Randi Austell, 60, moved to Sahuarita in February from Palm Springs, California.
She has been receiving treatment for MS in Washington state, where she worked for years as a prosecutor.
She arrived in Arizona on Feb. 23 and within 10 days starting having congestion “and was pretty sick.” She ended up going to urgent care when her fever rose above 100.5.
“We knew of its existence,” she said of coronavirus, “but it was so early.”
Urgent care personnel asked if she’d been out of the country and she said no, “but we didn’t yet know about that first case in Seattle.”
She had her MS treatment at Virginia Mason Medical Center, which has seen dozens of COVID-19 cases. She was treated with Prednisone and another antibiotic.
She doesn’t know if she had the virus and came to the Green Valley clinic on Saturday for the antibody test. Because she has MS, her immune system is compromised. Knowing whether she’d had it “would make me not less careful, but less afraid,” she said.
Her test came back negative.
What’s the cost? What about insurance?
Medicare covers the cost.
If you have private insurance, you’ll be asked for your information. Nguyen said nobody will be billed if their insurance doesn’t cover the cost of the test, though it should. “We will absorb it and consider it goodwill,” he said.
If you have no insurance, they’ll ask for your Social Security number so they can apply for reimbursement from HRSA — Human Resources & Services Administration, a federal agency. If they can’t collect there, the test is free.
When can I get a test?
Tests will be given at Green Valley Baptist Church on Saturday and Sunday (May 30-31) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The church is at 1111 N. La Canada Drive. Nguyen said he has paid for 10,000 more tests and they are on order from San Diego. He expects those to arrive by Wednesday but there is “a one percent chance” they won’t. See www.gvnews.com for updates.