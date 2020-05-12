As news of COVID-19 publicly emerged in the U.S., Sally Bryan immediately thought ahead and began making masks for family and friends as she surmised there would definitely be a need.
Sewing and quilting since her high school days she looked online, found patterns for masks, bought a variety of fabrics and was ready to begin sewing—until she couldn’t find a source for necessary elastic.
Since local stores were already depleted of their supply Bryan went online and felt fortunate to find a supply at etsy.com.
After getting masks made for family and friends, she made and donated masks to the Amado-Green Valley Community Food Bank that needed them for volunteers working with clients. She also donated masks to Samaritans Purse and The Salvation Army.
“I gave away 200 masks and then 200 more,” she said.
Bryan then learned the Food Bank also needed money as new clients came in due to being laid off and other reasons caused by the pandemic.
She is now selling her masks for $10 each with all funds going to the Food Bank or other local charities that need help due to COVID-19.
“I want people to know I’m passing on every penny,” she said.
Bryan made be contacted by text at 716-397-8099 or sallygraceb@yahoo.com. Specify if the mask/s are for a male or female so the fabric is appropriate and she will explain how to pay for and pick the masks. Instructions for caring for the masks are included.