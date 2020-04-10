When Mary Jo Claussen opened Maria's restaurant at Continental Shopping Plaza in December, the first three months were busy and they didn't offer takeout or delivery. People came there for the dining experience, and Claussen and her crew delivered.
Now they're delivering a different way — curbside.
Business is down for Claussen and other traditionally sit-down-only restaurants but they're working hard to make the adjustment and stay afloat through the coronavirus crisis.
Claussen said business is down about 80 percent, but she is confident they will survive to reopen the dining room. For now, they're focused on curbside pickup.
“It's down, most of it is, but I feel very blessed to have lots of loyal customers,” she said. “It's a handful, it's the new normal, but it's been OK.”
There have been other changes, too. The restaurant has reduced hours and is no longer preparing lunch. They will deliver if requested but are waiting to see how things go before ramping that up.
Pickup service is new for Maria’s. Claussen said their sit-down service was so hearty they didn’t do pickup orders before.
“We were so busy the first three months we couldn't keep up,” she said. “It just started going down when the virus came out.”
Another popular sit-down restaurant, Grill on the Green at Canoa Ranch Golf Club, was fortunate to already have a pickup order window after a remodel a couple years ago, General Manager Mike Cochran said.
Though customers have been accepting of the changes, Cochran said business is down.
“There are many days we’re running at 25 percent of what our prior income was, but it’s getting better every week,” he said. “We’re able to maintain a minimal staff, one cook and one server, to work with customers but it’s a different dynamic.”
Cochran said in the past pickup orders were fairly rare and the vast majority of those orders were from guests at a nearby hotel. The majority of business was in the dining room.
Though business is down, Cochran is excited to try new things, like the Easter to-go dinner they offered this weekend for the first time. By Friday, they had 200 orders and expected more before Sunday.
A long history
Arizona Family Restaurant also offered a to-go Easter dinner and had a good amount of orders already by midweek.
Owner Don Hurk said Sunday would be busy, and that hasn't been the norm since they switched to a pickup model.
He said business is down about 85 percent.
"It's not working very well," he said. "With to-go orders, there's a couple days that it works fine and other days when we'd be better off closed."
Arizona Family, one of Green Valley's most popular restaurants, didn't do much in the way of to-go orders in the past and its catering services only accounted for about 15 percent of the business.
Hurk said customers have been great. His is focused on trying to keep all their employees on and get through this until things change.
"We've been open 44 years and have been through a lot, but nothing like this," he said. "This is hard on us, but it's hard on everybody and we are going to try to get through it and hopefully we come out on the other side back to normal. It's the uncertainty, you just can't plan for it."
Many in the restaurant industry are trying to find the positives in this.
George Bass, manager at Pub 1922 in Sahuarita, said some of the offerings they've created especially for their pickup services are likely going to become regular menu items once this is over. Specifically their Greek and Mexican meal kits, which feed five to six people, have been so popular they want to continue to do them in the future.
Though business is certainly down for them, Bass said community support has been as strong as ever.
"We're getting tremendous support and people realize we're down and not making money," he said. "People are understanding that we're hurting, we're even out of some products because parts of the supply chain got cut off, so it's just been nice to see the support."
The majority of their regular items are available, and they are offering growlers and other alcoholic beverages to-go like margaritas. Taking alcohol off the premises was allowed for under one of Ducey's proclamations.
Sam Gelardi, partner with Carlotta and Ray Flores at Pub 1922, said while they'd love to have more business, they're hanging tough through this and appreciate the diners who have come by.
"Regulars come in and support us by buying food or a growler and we've had people coming from outside Rancho Sahuarita who have never been here before," he said. "People from Green Valley, Tubac and Rio Rico have even come by to help us out."
Pub 22 has always had great carry-out service, Gelardi said. Before closing the dining room, pick-up orders made up about 10 percent of the business.
They have been able to streamline the pick-up ordering process since the change with a new online ordering system.
Gelardi hopes the community continues to support local businesses when they can, and said the community seems to be working to do just that.
"People are coming to us one week, going to another the next week, so they're spreading it around because they want to help everyone," he said. I don't think everyone can afford to go out every night, but maybe they can have one treat a week. They can choose us or one of our other friendly restaurants and neighbors in the community."
National scene
Nationally, sit-down restaurants which never offered drive-thru or curbside services have taken a major hit.
In a blog post Tuesday, Chris Comparato the CEO of Toast, a provider of point-of-sale software to the restaurant industry, wrote that restaurant sales declined by 80 percent in most cities.
To order pick up or delivery services locally, it's best to check each restaurant's website as most have adjusted their hours and menus.