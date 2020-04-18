Since COVID-19, the local home-sale industry needed to adapt quickly by switching the majority of services to a virtual format. Though there are slight declines in home sales and new listings, there are still plenty of people in Sahuarita and Green Valley looking to buy or sell.
The housing market future looks positive to the Realtors and developers keeping track of the changes to the market.
According to Long Realty’s April 2020 report, closed sales are down 4 percent from March 2019.
Kevin Kaplan, vice president of marketing and technology, said to get a better idea of the impacts of COVID-19 on the market, he's been looking at the Green Valley area weekly.
“We feel the real effects of this (COVID-19) happened mid-month so we’re looking at what happened before that hit and what happened after,” he said.
Home sales in the Green Valley area are down 11 percent since mid-March.
“It sounds like a lot and it can be, but it means we’re almost at 90 percent of the sales activity as we had pre-COVID,” he said. “So there’s quite a bit of new sales activity going on.”
Kaplan has also found an 18 percent decline in the number of new properties listed weekly, which he said could be due to a hesitancy to put a home on the market right now.
Overall, he said the market is active and the biggest changes they’ve seen are related to the way they operate, not whether sales are happening.
“There's still people where life goes on and they need to buy and sell,” he said. “When they need us, we are doing it in a safe and productive way.”
As far as what the market might look like in the next few months, Kaplan said it's hard to say with the fluid nature of the coronavirus.
Going virtual
Real estate companies have moved the majority of services online. Agents are doing home tours virtually, and most paperwork, such as closings, can be done online.
Local Realtor Vicki Watson with Realty ONE Group said she is just as busy now as she was pre-COVID-19, and that she was prepared to go virtual.
“I have always been a techie Realtor on the cutting edge staying up to date on the latest technology, and when COVID came in I was already doing a lot of the things everyone is starting to learn now,” she said. “Houses are still continuing to sell extremely fast.”
She has noticed slight delays in inspections and repairs mostly due to scheduling more separate appointments to keep social distance.
“With me being in the business so long, I have a good book of resources and have been able to keep everything closing on time so far, knock on wood,” she said.
Watson has also noticed vacant homes have been easier to show and sell than those occupied by tenants.
She said housing inventory is still at the lowest they have seen in years.
In the latest market report by Realty ONE Group, there were 161 home listings in Sahuarita for March, up slightly from February's 140.
Development continues
Jeremy Sharpe, chief operating officer at Rancho Sahuarita Co., said while COVID-19 has created changes in the housing market, it's not much.
“What our builders are telling us and what we are seeing in our website views is there's a lot of pent-up demand out there,” he said. “There’s optimism on what's to come and we are making sure lots and homes are available for buyers when it's time.”
They have about 250 lots in escrow and several of their homebuilders, like KB Homes, closed on lots within the last couple months.
There has been a slowdown in home sales, and Sharpe said one of their projects in escrow was delayed a couple months due to COVID-19.
In January, they had 11 net sales, in February there were 15. March had three and there have been two sales so far this month.
“Overall, a two- to three-month slowdown in our spring selling season will affect home starts this year,” he said. “It's an uneasy world out there but ultimately we’re continuing to develop large-scale infrastructure so we have more housing starts in 2021 and 2022.”
Sharpe said there are still a lot of people buying homes, including resales, which are up from 2019. They average about 500 resales each year in Rancho Sahuarita.
Buying and selling
Kaplan said this is still a good time to buy or sell as long as a person feels economically secure.
He recommended allowing a little extra time for things like inspections and appraisals, and said there might be slightly less competition for buyers,
“There may not be as many buyers out right now,” he said. “It’s been hard to find homes because the housing market has been tight the last few years.”
Watson recommended sellers vacate homes they’re selling as people socially distance. She is not concerned about a long-term impact in the market.
“This is a totally different animal than a recession,” she said. “It’s not that the banks are failing and that the market is crashing, because the market for housing is still extremely strong.”
“It's not anything I'm afraid of as far as a downturn and when we come out of this I expect we'll be crazy busy.”
Sharpe said the housing market’s fundamentals are strong and this is a different situation than the market saw around 2008.
“In the 2008 financial crisis, the real estate industry was a key part of creating that,” he said. “Ultimately, as soon as there is some certainty for the next normal, the real estate market is well-poised to deliver lots to a high demand.”
He said he thinks our idea about what "home" means will be shifted.
"Builders and buyers will come out of this saying what does home mean to me," he said. "Home is now a place we play, do homework, do school, work, the place we build a family and we expect home builders to enhance that and enable buyers to have a new and positive experience with the idea of home."