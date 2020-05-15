Pima County Public Library will reopen all but two locations on Monday, but expect some changes as it eases back into operation.
Green Valley and Sahuarita locations are among those that will open.
The county will limit hours to Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The county is limiting the number of patrons at any given time and wants visits limited to 30 minutes.
There are some other restrictions during the initial reopening phase as well.
No more than one child per adult 18 years and older are permitted, and an adult must accompany any child under 15.
Restrictions, precautions
So, what can you expect to see Monday?
Library staff will have masks and gloves, and will maintain six feet of separation; services will be as contactless as possible. Staff will clean and disinfect buildings and will require visitors to have their temperature taken before entering facilities. If it's 100.4 or higher, you'll be turned away.
Visitors are required to wear a cloth face covering. The library will supply a mask if needed.
The library is also extending book due dates to July 1, and they are only accepting returns, which will be set aside for three days before check-in, through book chutes.
Holly Schaffer, the community relations manager with the county's library system, said the limited reopening process is a new experience for the system.
"It's something that we've not done before, and it's a tad complicated," Schaffer said. "But we're doing our best to make it as seamless as possible because serving the community is something that we care about."
Schaffer said browsing for books wouldn't be permitted because it would interfere with maintaining a reduced occupancy and distancing.
Libraries will block the bookshelves from the public and limit computer, copying, printer and fax services, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of computers will be available, and usage is limited to one 30-minute session per day.
People must place books on hold before coming into the library, she said. Visitors can select their books through the online catalog or by calling the library's information line.
Some libraries plan to offer curbside service. Schaffer said it's her understanding that both Joyner-Green Valley and Sahuarita will have curbside service.
However, she said it's a new process, and adjustments would happen, including some locations using a table outside for book pick-ups.
Residents may call the library's information line or their branch directly before arriving for up-to-date information.
The Caviglia-Arivaca Library's and the Sahuarita Library's doors will remain closed, and only pick-up services will be available.
A silver lining
Reopening the libraries might also have an impact on county furloughs.
During Wednesday's emergency Board of Supervisors meeting, Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher said the library system accounted for 219 of the 293 employees in the furlough queue.
"So, next Monday, when we reopen the libraries, you're going to see a significant drop in the furlough numbers as well," she said.
Schaffer said she is happy to have the libraries reopen and have employees who can return to work come back.
"We're just asking people for their patience and understanding as we navigate these limited services," she said. "But we're really excited to see people again."