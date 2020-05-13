Pima County Public Library announced plans to reopen all but two locations on Monday, but expect some changes as it eases back into operation.
The county will limit hours to Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. But don't expect to linger. The county is reducing occupancy and wants short visits. Libraries will limit computer, copying, printer and fax services , which will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Huge increases in digital database usage show residents have been getting reacquainted with …
So, what can you expect to see on Monday?
Library staff will have masks nd gloves, and will maintain six feet of separation; services will be as contactless as possible. Staff will clean and disinfect buildings and will require visitors to have their temperature taken before entering facilities. If it's 100.4 or higher, you'll be turned away.
Visitors are required to wear a cloth face covering, which libraries can provide.
The library is also extending book due dates to July 1, and they are only accepting returns, which will be set aside for three days before check-in, through book chutes.
Holly Schaffer, the community relations manager with the county's library system, said the limited reopening process is a new experience for the system.
"It's something that we've not done before, and it's a tad complicated," Schaffer said. "But we're doing our best to make it as seamless as possible because serving the community is something that we care about."
Schaffer said browsing for books wouldn't be permitted because it would interfere with maintaining a reduced occupancy and distancing.
People would need to place books on hold before coming into the library, she said. Visitors can select their books through the online catalog or by calling the library's information line at 520-791-4010.
Reopening the libraries might also have an impact on county furloughs.
During Wednesday's emergency Board of Supervisors meeting, Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher said the library system accounted for 219 of the 293 employees in the furlough queue.
"So, next Monday, when we reopen the libraries, you're going to see a significant drop in the furlough numbers as well," she said.
Schaffer said she is happy to have the libraries reopen and to have employees who can return to work come back.
"We're just asking people for their patience and understanding as we navigate these limited services," she said. "But we're really excited to see people again."